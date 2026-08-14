Hitting a $270 quarterly target requires investing in top dividend payers with sustainable payout ratios and reliable cash flows.

I’m Trying to Turn $20,000 Into $270 a Quarter in My TFSA

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A $20,000 TFSA portfolio needs a 5.4% annual dividend yield to generate roughly $270 in tax-free quarterly income.

Generating $270 per quarter from a $20,000 investment may seem difficult. However, the math is surprisingly straightforward. To turn a $20,000 lump sum into $1,080 ($270 per quarter) in annual passive income, your portfolio needs to deliver a 5.4% annual dividend yield. Doing this inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) means every single dollar of that payout lands in your account completely tax-free.

While a 5.4% yield sits comfortably above the average yield of a broad market index, it remains well within reach for Canadian investors without taking on excessive high-yield risk. Hitting a $270 quarterly target requires investing in top dividend payers with sustainable payout ratios and reliable cash flows.

Here is how to structure a $20,000 TFSA portfolio designed to hit that payout goal predictably, quarter after quarter.

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TFSA dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive stock to hold in a TFSA for generating reliable quarterly income. The energy infrastructure giant has been paying dividends for more than 70 years. Moreover, it has increased its annual dividend every year since 1995. In addition, Enbridge offers a high and sustainable yield of around 5.4%.

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Supporting its payouts is its highly diversified business. Enbridge’s assets span across liquids pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas utilities, and renewable power. This diversified portfolio generates relatively stable earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF). Its infrastructure network also operates at high utilization rates, while most of its earnings come from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. As a result, Enbridge has less exposure to commodity price volatility and can generate predictable cash flows, supporting dividend growth.

Enbridge also maintains a disciplined payout policy, distributing roughly 60%–70% of its DCF while retaining enough cash to fund growth and maintain financial flexibility. Looking ahead, earnings and DCF per share are expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, which could support dividend growth at a similar pace.

Several factors support this outlook, including Enbridge’s $41 billion secured capital backlog, highly utilized pipeline assets, investments in high-return expansion projects, and growing demand for energy infrastructure.

Overall, Enbridge stands out as a dependable income stock for TFSA investors seeking consistent quarterly cash flow.

TFSA dividend stock #2: BCE

TFSA investors could also consider BCE (TSX:BCE) stock to generate tax-free income each quarter. The telecom company was once considered one of Canada’s leading dividend-growth stocks. However, intense competition, regulatory challenges, higher debt, and margin pressure prompted BCE to cut its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share.

The dividend disappointed existing shareholders. However, the rest allows BCE to improve its financial position by reducing debt and maintaining a more sustainable payout ratio.

Management is now targeting a payout ratio of 40% to 55%, while allocating more cash toward debt repayment and strategic investments.

While BCE’s dividend appears more sustainable, it is likely to benefit from a diversified business portfolio spanning wireless services, fibre internet, AI-powered enterprise solutions, and media. This range of operations helps diversify revenue and drive consistent earnings and future dividend payments.

With its focus on improving operational efficiency, retaining customers, and restoring profitability, BCE stock offers steady income and potential capital appreciation. Despite the dividend reduction, its yield of approximately 5.4% remains attractive for investors seeking recurring income.

Earn over $270 in tax-free income every quarter

Enbridge and BCE are well-positioned to return consistent cash to their shareholders. A $20,000 investment, divided equally among these stocks, would generate a tax-free income of about $270.61 per quarter inside a TFSA.