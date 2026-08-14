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I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 8% Dividend Giant

An 8% monthly yield inside a TFSA can feel like a paycheque, but a dividend cut can permanently shrink your contribution room.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Nexus Industrial REIT’s 8% yield is backed by industrial properties and improving rent resets.
  • Its AFFO payout ratio recently dipped below 100%, but the cushion is still thin and needs monitoring.
  • A maxed TFSA could pay about $729 monthly today, yet vacancies or refinancing costs could pressure distributions.

A fully loaded Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is too valuable to turn into a dividend science experiment. If a stock inside collapses, the lost value doesn’t magically return as contribution room. An 8% yield can therefore become a tax-free paycheque or a remarkably efficient way to make $109,000 smaller.

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Source: Getty Images

Paying it all out

The difference is coverage. A real estate investment trust (REIT) collects rent, pays its property expenses, and distributes much of the remaining cash. Investors should compare that payment with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which estimates the recurring cash available after maintaining the buildings. A payout ratio below 100% means the REIT isn’t distributing more than it produces.

Payment frequency matters, too. A monthly distribution can cover bills or buy additional units every four weeks, allowing compound growth to begin working sooner. Neither the schedule nor the yield makes the payment guaranteed, so the business beneath it still gets the final vote.

The TFSA adds another layer of urgency. The 2026 limit is $7,000, while someone eligible every year since 2009 could have $109,000 of cumulative room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawals generally return as room the next calendar year. Growth and withdrawals are tax-free, yet investment losses create no new room. In short, investors should check their own records before contributing to a TFSA.

Consider NXR

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN) owns 88 Canadian properties spanning roughly 12.3 million square feet. Its warehouses, distribution centres, and manufacturing buildings support the unglamorous work behind e-commerce, supply chains, and production. Boxes still need somewhere to live before arriving on the porch.

The dividend stock has also reached a turning point. Nexus spent several years selling legacy offices and stores to become a nearly pure-play industrial landlord. It then earned an investment-grade credit rating and completed a $500 million bond offering in April, giving the dividend stock more flexible funding for refinancing and growth.

First-quarter leasing spreads averaged 32% above expiring and existing rents, showing that older leases contain useful growth. More importantly, the normalized AFFO payout ratio improved to 96.6% and slipped below 100% for the first time in 10 quarters. Coverage remains snug, but the dividend stock has finally stopped standing outside with its face pressed against the window.

What a maxed-out TFSA could pay

Another earnings improvement could persuade investors that new developments and higher rents can protect the distribution, while a reversal would expose how little cushion remains. Waiting for perfect certainty may mean paying more.

At writing, the dividend stock trades at $7.97, Nexus’s $0.64 annualized distribution produces an 8.03% yield. Investing $109,000 would buy 13,676 whole units and leave $2.28 uninvested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NXR.UN$7.9713,676$0.64$8,752.64Monthly$108,997.72

That works out to an actual $729.39 monthly payment. Reinvesting just the first deposit at the same price could buy another 91 units, allowing each later payment to build a gradually larger TFSA paycheque.

There are risks to consider. A 96.6% payout ratio leaves little room for vacancies, refinancing pressure, or slower leasing. Industrial occupancy also slipped to 95% in the first quarter. I would only put an entire TFSA here if my Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and other accounts already provided broad diversification, because one landlord shouldn’t hold the spare key to retirement.

Bottom line

For an experienced income investor, Nexus offers something the market may not leave available forever: an 8% monthly yield just as rent resets, completed developments, and cheaper access to debt could strengthen coverage. If results confirm that direction, today’s tax-free paycheque could arrive with a long-overdue recovery in the unit price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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