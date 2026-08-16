These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals, expanding market share, and long runways for growth, with potential to deliver solid returns.

Here Are 2 TSX Stocks I’d Use to Supercharge My TFSA

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Celestica is benefiting from surging AI infrastructure demand, with rapid growth in networking and enterprise solutions and strong prospects through 2027.

Bird Construction is delivering strong revenue and earnings growth, supported by a record backlog, diversified demand, and attractive infrastructure markets.

For Canadians focused on building long-term wealth, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains a compelling tool. Because every dollar of capital gains and dividends compounds completely tax-free, selecting high-growth stocks for this account can supercharge your TFSA.

By allocating TFSA contribution room to TSX stocks with solid fundamentals, expanding market share, and long runways for growth, you can generate significant wealth in the long run.

With this background, here are two top Canadian stocks I’d use to supercharge my TFSA.

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TFSA stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a solid growth stock with potential to supercharge a TFSA. Despite its strong share-price gains, the company’s operating momentum suggests further upside.

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For the first six months of 2026, Bird’s revenue increased 16.5% year over year, with all businesses contributing and Buildings leading growth. Infrastructure also benefited from the acquisition of FRPD in October 2025. More importantly, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 30.1%, reflecting its ability to translate strong demand into profitable growth.

Momentum in its business appears sustainable. Bird expects revenue growth to remain strong through the rest of 2026, potentially driving more than 20% full-year growth versus 2025. Margin expansion could provide an additional earnings catalyst as Industrial work programs return to full capacity.

Bird’s investment case is supported by its exposure to structurally attractive markets, including data centres, power, defence, LNG, infrastructure, chemicals, oil and gas, and mining and critical minerals. This operating structure reduces dependence on any single market or customer while expanding its addressable opportunity.

Its growing backlog is another key strength. Bird continued adding contracted and awarded work in the second quarter, improving revenue visibility. The backlog also contains a greater proportion of lower-risk collaborative contracts and carries a more favourable margin profile than a year ago.

With a strong balance sheet and focus on value-enhancing acquisitions, Bird appears well-positioned to execute on its record backlog while increasing shareholder returns. For TFSA investors seeking a compelling growth stock, Bird Construction remains an attractive investment.

TFSA stock #2: Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another top TSX stock to supercharge your TFSA. The company provides data centre infrastructure and advanced technology solutions and is benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI workloads.

Celestica’s Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment is performing exceptionally well. In the second quarter, CCS segment’s revenue surged 84% year over year, accounting for about 81% of Celestica’s total revenue. Communications revenue rose 62%, driven by strong demand for 800G networking switches, while Enterprise revenue jumped 167%, as hyperscale customers increased spending on AI, machine learning, and storage infrastructure.

Celestica’s growth prospects also appear strong. The company expects continued demand for 800G products and is starting mass production of 1.6T networking products for two hyperscale customers. Management believes rising 800G volumes and broader adoption of 1.6T could also support significant growth through 2027.

The Enterprise business provides another solid catalyst. Several AI computing programs are expected to ramp up, while Celestica is set to begin initial deliveries of custom racks for OpenAI later this year.

The stock has recently come under pressure following concerns about dilution after its strong rally. Valuation and dilution remain risks, but a pullback has created a more attractive entry point.

With solid demand and increased investment in AI infrastructure, Celestica has a credible runway for sustained revenue and earnings growth.