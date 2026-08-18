Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s How I’d Turn $14,000 in a TFSA Into a Cash Machine

Here’s How I’d Turn $14,000 in a TFSA Into a Cash Machine

These Canadian companies generate profitable growth, have sustainable payout ratios, and a proven track record of rewarding shareholders.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • $14,000 invested in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks could turn a TFSA into a source of recurring, tax-free income.
  • Gibson Energy and Emera offer attractive yields backed by relatively predictable cash flows and long histories of dividend growth.
  • Splitting $14,000 between the two stocks could generate $681.50 in annual dividend income at the current payout rates.

Turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a reliable source of income doesn’t necessarily require a large investment. With just $14,000 invested in high-quality dividend stocks, investors can gradually build their TFSA into a steady cash-generating portfolio.

The key is to choose fundamentally strong companies with consistent earnings, stable cash flow, sustainable payout ratios, and a proven track record of rewarding shareholders through different market conditions. As these Canadian stocks offer reliable yields, they have the financial strength to keep paying dividends over the long term.

Here are two Canadian dividend stocks I’d consider buying to help turn a $14,000 investment in a TFSA into a cash machine.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

TFSA dividend stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is an attractive option for investors to turn a TFSA into a cash machine. The energy infrastructure company has consistently rewarded shareholders with higher dividend payments. Earlier this year, Gibson increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, marking the seventh consecutive year of dividend growth. Moreover, GEI stock offers a high yield of 5.6%.

Its payouts are backed by predictable cash flows generated through contracted assets. Gibson operates a diversified portfolio of liquids infrastructure assets. Gibson’s Infrastructure segment accounts for the majority of its earnings and plays a key role in supporting shareholder distributions. Much of its revenue is backed by long-term, take-or-pay agreements with investment-grade customers. These contracts provide visibility into future cash flows, reduce direct exposure to commodity price fluctuations, and help Gibson maintain dependable dividend payments.

Gibson is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. The acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets expands the company’s presence in Canada’s crude oil infrastructure market. Meanwhile, the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project is designed to strengthen connectivity across its network and improve operating efficiency. These projects are likely to support earnings and dividend payments.

Overall, Gibson Energy offers a high, reliable dividend yield, making it a solid stock for generating recurring income.

TFSA dividend stock #2: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another attractive TFSA stock for generating consistent cash. It operates regulated utilities, giving it a relatively stable earnings base and predictable cash flow. Its defensive business model, along with growing demand for energy, provides a solid foundation for continued growth and dividend increases.

Emera has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and expects to increase it by approximately 1% to 2% annually in the coming years. This outlook is supported by stable earnings, disciplined capital spending, and the essential nature of its utility operations. The company should also benefit from population growth and rising energy needs, which are contributing to higher demand for electricity and natural gas.

Fortis’ multi-billion-dollar investment plan will help expand its rate base and low-risk earnings. Emera expects these projects to support annual rate base growth of roughly 7% to 8%, while contributing to earnings growth of around 5% to 7% during the same period.

Overall, Emera’s defensive assets and predictable cash flow position it well to reward shareholders with higher distributions.

Earn over $681 in tax-free dividend income per year

Gibson Energy and Emera are dependable stocks to turn a TFSA into a cash machine. At their current payout rates, investing $14,000 between these two dividend-paying stocks could generate a quarterly income of more than $170, or about $681.50 per year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Gibson Energy$31.92219$0.45$98.55Quarterly
Emera$70.9698$0.733$71.83Quarterly
Price as of 08/17/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

The Most Expensive TFSA Mistake Investors Are Making Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waiting for the “perfect” TFSA buying day can quietly cost you tens of thousands in lost compounding.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Consider Today

| Andrew Walker

These stocks currently offer yields well above 5%.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality TSX stocks trading at a discount offer good entry points before a strong rebound.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In My TFSA for Good

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with a solid history of rewarding shareholders.

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Dividend Stocks

What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three very different Canadian growth stocks are firing on all cylinders, but their prices and risks aren’t equal.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 2% Dividend Stock That Pays You Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

This Canadian dividend stock pays investors every month, just hiked its payout, and posted record earnings. Here's why it belongs…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

I Put $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks for $800 a Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can boost their passive income with these quality dividend stocks.

Read more »