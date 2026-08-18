Here’s How I’d Turn $14,000 in a TFSA Into a Cash Machine

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Splitting $14,000 between the two stocks could generate $681.50 in annual dividend income at the current payout rates.

Gibson Energy and Emera offer attractive yields backed by relatively predictable cash flows and long histories of dividend growth.

Turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a reliable source of income doesn’t necessarily require a large investment. With just $14,000 invested in high-quality dividend stocks, investors can gradually build their TFSA into a steady cash-generating portfolio.

The key is to choose fundamentally strong companies with consistent earnings, stable cash flow, sustainable payout ratios, and a proven track record of rewarding shareholders through different market conditions. As these Canadian stocks offer reliable yields, they have the financial strength to keep paying dividends over the long term.

Here are two Canadian dividend stocks I’d consider buying to help turn a $14,000 investment in a TFSA into a cash machine.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA dividend stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is an attractive option for investors to turn a TFSA into a cash machine. The energy infrastructure company has consistently rewarded shareholders with higher dividend payments. Earlier this year, Gibson increased its quarterly dividend by 5%, marking the seventh consecutive year of dividend growth. Moreover, GEI stock offers a high yield of 5.6%.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Its payouts are backed by predictable cash flows generated through contracted assets. Gibson operates a diversified portfolio of liquids infrastructure assets. Gibson’s Infrastructure segment accounts for the majority of its earnings and plays a key role in supporting shareholder distributions. Much of its revenue is backed by long-term, take-or-pay agreements with investment-grade customers. These contracts provide visibility into future cash flows, reduce direct exposure to commodity price fluctuations, and help Gibson maintain dependable dividend payments.

Gibson is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. The acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets expands the company’s presence in Canada’s crude oil infrastructure market. Meanwhile, the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project is designed to strengthen connectivity across its network and improve operating efficiency. These projects are likely to support earnings and dividend payments.

Overall, Gibson Energy offers a high, reliable dividend yield, making it a solid stock for generating recurring income.

TFSA dividend stock #2: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another attractive TFSA stock for generating consistent cash. It operates regulated utilities, giving it a relatively stable earnings base and predictable cash flow. Its defensive business model, along with growing demand for energy, provides a solid foundation for continued growth and dividend increases.

Emera has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and expects to increase it by approximately 1% to 2% annually in the coming years. This outlook is supported by stable earnings, disciplined capital spending, and the essential nature of its utility operations. The company should also benefit from population growth and rising energy needs, which are contributing to higher demand for electricity and natural gas.

Fortis’ multi-billion-dollar investment plan will help expand its rate base and low-risk earnings. Emera expects these projects to support annual rate base growth of roughly 7% to 8%, while contributing to earnings growth of around 5% to 7% during the same period.

Overall, Emera’s defensive assets and predictable cash flow position it well to reward shareholders with higher distributions.

Earn over $681 in tax-free dividend income per year

Gibson Energy and Emera are dependable stocks to turn a TFSA into a cash machine. At their current payout rates, investing $14,000 between these two dividend-paying stocks could generate a quarterly income of more than $170, or about $681.50 per year.