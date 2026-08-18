I Put $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks for $800 a Year

Investing $5,000 in each of Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, and Automotive Properties REIT can generate approximately $800 in annual passive income, supported by their high dividend yields and stable business models with strong cash flow.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping investors preserve their purchasing power amid persistent inflation. Reinvesting this income can further enhance long-term returns through compounding. High-yield dividend stocks can be an attractive way to generate reliable passive income. However, since dividends are not guaranteed, investors should focus on high-quality companies with established businesses and strong, recurring cash flows.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY ENB $70.22 71 $4,985.62 $0.97 $68.87 Quarterly CNQ $68.38 73 $4,991.74 $0.63 $45.625 Quarterly APR.UN $12.10 413 $4997.30 $0.07 $28.87 Monthly Total $804.40 Yearly

With that in mind, investing $5,000 in each of the following three quality Canadian dividend stocks could generate approximately $800 in annual income. Let’s take a closer look at these three stocks.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive stock for income-seeking investors, thanks to its reliable, contracted business model, stable cash flows, and impressive track record of dividend growth. The company operates more than 200 income-generating assets, with approximately 98% of its earnings backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. Moreover, a significant portion of its earnings is protected by inflation-linked mechanisms, helping Enbridge generate stable and predictable cash flows across different economic conditions. This financial resilience has enabled the company to pay dividends for more than 70 years and raise its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Enbridge currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.5%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge is advancing its $41 billion secured capital program to expand its asset base and meet growing demand for energy infrastructure and services, supported by rising oil and natural gas production across North America. These investments could boost cash flows, while its strong financial position supports sustainable dividend payments. Overall, Enbridge remains an attractive option for investors seeking reliable passive income and long-term dividend growth.

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Canadian Natural Resources

Another Canadian dividend stock that could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). The company has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of more than 20% over the past 26 years and currently offers a forward yield of 3.7%. Its large, long-life, low-decline reserves require relatively modest capital reinvestment, while its low-cost operating structure and disciplined capital allocation have helped lower its breakeven point. As a result, CNQ can generate healthy free cash flow across various commodity price environments, supporting consistent dividend growth.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have supported oil prices, creating a favourable environment for producers such as CNQ. The company also has strong long-term growth prospects, as oil and natural gas are expected to remain substantial components of the global energy mix through 2050. To capitalize on these opportunities, CNQ plans to invest approximately $6.9 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities. With around five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves and a proven reserve life of roughly 30 years, the company has strong visibility into its long-term production profile, supporting the sustainability of its dividend and future payout growth.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

My final pick is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN), a specialized REIT focused on owning and acquiring automotive dealerships, service centres, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) properties across Canada and the United States. The REIT currently owns 95 properties spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its well-located portfolio and diversified tenant base have helped maintain strong occupancy and rent collection, even amid changing economic conditions. Furthermore, its leases generally include contractual rent increases, with some tied to the consumer price index (CPI), helping the REIT mitigate inflationary pressures while supporting steady revenue growth. These predictable cash flows underpin its attractive dividend, which currently yields 6.9%.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership market in Canada and the United States offers APR significant opportunities to expand through acquisitions. The REIT has already demonstrated its ability to capitalize on this opportunity, acquiring 17 properties since the beginning of 2025. At the end of the second quarter, APR had $0.7 million in liquidity and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. This asset base provides additional financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and support the REIT’s long-term growth while maintaining its attractive income profile.