Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I Put $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks for $800 a Year

I Put $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks for $800 a Year

Investors can boost their passive income with these quality dividend stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Investing $5,000 in each of Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, and Automotive Properties REIT can generate approximately $800 in annual passive income, supported by their high dividend yields and stable business models with strong cash flow.
  • Enbridge’s reliable infrastructure, CNQ’s low-cost operations, and APR’s strategic property acquisitions offer robust dividend growth prospects, making them excellent choices for generating sustainable passive income and mitigating inflation effects.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping investors preserve their purchasing power amid persistent inflation. Reinvesting this income can further enhance long-term returns through compounding. High-yield dividend stocks can be an attractive way to generate reliable passive income. However, since dividends are not guaranteed, investors should focus on high-quality companies with established businesses and strong, recurring cash flows.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ENB$70.2271$4,985.62$0.97$68.87Quarterly
CNQ$68.3873$4,991.74$0.63$45.625Quarterly
APR.UN$12.10413$4997.30$0.07$28.87Monthly
Total$804.40Yearly

With that in mind, investing $5,000 in each of the following three quality Canadian dividend stocks could generate approximately $800 in annual income. Let’s take a closer look at these three stocks.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive stock for income-seeking investors, thanks to its reliable, contracted business model, stable cash flows, and impressive track record of dividend growth. The company operates more than 200 income-generating assets, with approximately 98% of its earnings backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. Moreover, a significant portion of its earnings is protected by inflation-linked mechanisms, helping Enbridge generate stable and predictable cash flows across different economic conditions. This financial resilience has enabled the company to pay dividends for more than 70 years and raise its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Enbridge currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.5%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge is advancing its $41 billion secured capital program to expand its asset base and meet growing demand for energy infrastructure and services, supported by rising oil and natural gas production across North America. These investments could boost cash flows, while its strong financial position supports sustainable dividend payments. Overall, Enbridge remains an attractive option for investors seeking reliable passive income and long-term dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another Canadian dividend stock that could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). The company has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of more than 20% over the past 26 years and currently offers a forward yield of 3.7%. Its large, long-life, low-decline reserves require relatively modest capital reinvestment, while its low-cost operating structure and disciplined capital allocation have helped lower its breakeven point. As a result, CNQ can generate healthy free cash flow across various commodity price environments, supporting consistent dividend growth.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have supported oil prices, creating a favourable environment for producers such as CNQ. The company also has strong long-term growth prospects, as oil and natural gas are expected to remain substantial components of the global energy mix through 2050. To capitalize on these opportunities, CNQ plans to invest approximately $6.9 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities. With around five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves and a proven reserve life of roughly 30 years, the company has strong visibility into its long-term production profile, supporting the sustainability of its dividend and future payout growth.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

My final pick is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN), a specialized REIT focused on owning and acquiring automotive dealerships, service centres, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) properties across Canada and the United States. The REIT currently owns 95 properties spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its well-located portfolio and diversified tenant base have helped maintain strong occupancy and rent collection, even amid changing economic conditions. Furthermore, its leases generally include contractual rent increases, with some tied to the consumer price index (CPI), helping the REIT mitigate inflationary pressures while supporting steady revenue growth. These predictable cash flows underpin its attractive dividend, which currently yields 6.9%.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership market in Canada and the United States offers APR significant opportunities to expand through acquisitions. The REIT has already demonstrated its ability to capitalize on this opportunity, acquiring 17 properties since the beginning of 2025. At the end of the second quarter, APR had $0.7 million in liquidity and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. This asset base provides additional financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and support the REIT’s long-term growth while maintaining its attractive income profile.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In My TFSA for Good

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with a solid history of rewarding shareholders.

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Dividend Stocks

What Are the Best High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three very different Canadian growth stocks are firing on all cylinders, but their prices and risks aren’t equal.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 2% Dividend Stock That Pays You Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

This Canadian dividend stock pays investors every month, just hiked its payout, and posted record earnings. Here's why it belongs…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Is Your TFSA Worth $109,000? Here’s What That Could Earn You Monthly

| Robin Brown

If you have $109,000 in your TFSA, you could earn as much as $450 every single month. Here's how it…

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

I’m Holding These 3 Strong Canadian Stocks in My TFSA for Life

| Kay Ng

Of the three stocks, WSP Global appears to offer the best value today for long-term compounding.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What I’d Buy With a $5,000 Portfolio This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A reliable dividend-payer and a high-growth stock can form a high-performing $5,000 portfolio in 2026.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Is More Than Just a High Yield: Here’s Why

| Demetris Afxentiou

This 7% dividend stock offers more than income, with grocery-anchored properties, strong leasing demand, and monthly distributions.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Aiming for $300 a Month in Tax-Free TFSA Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend-paying stocks can help generate $300 a month in tax-free TFSA income within a shorter time frame.

Read more »