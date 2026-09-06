Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

These dividend stocks provide the right mix of growth, income, and stability for the long term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an essential retiree stock for its essential mix of infrastructure assets, strong balance sheet, and decades of dividend growth.
  • Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) has a diversified mix of infrastructure assets, an exciting growth backlog, high contracted income stream, and a rising dividend.

Retirees want stocks that pay a reliable dividend stream and provide predictable growth for their portfolio. Capital preservation is crucial in this stage of life. However, so is additional investment income.

Retirees need to carve a fine line between owning a stock with an attractive yield and ensuring that the stock will also deliver good capital returns over time. If you want to sleep well in retirement, these two TSX dividend stocks provide the right mix of growth, income, and stability for the long term.

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Fortis: A 52-year dividend-growth record to back this stock

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is the quintessential stock for a retiree’s long-term portfolio. With a market cap of $40 billion, it is one of Canada’s largest utility companies. It also might be one of the best. It operates nine regulated transmission and distribution utilities across North America.

Fortis provides the essential backbone infrastructure for power and heating/cooling for over 3.5 million customers. Society needs these assets to function. As a result, Fortis earns a pretty predictable income stream. That is reflected in a stock that has a very low beta (low correlation and volatility compared to the broader market).

Fortis has an A- credit rating and a well-planned, well-laddered debt structure. This supports its sturdy ambitions to grow its rate base by a 7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the coming five years. The rise in data centres and the electrification of society support decades of growth beyond that.

Fortis has a 52-year history of growing its dividend annually. It targets 4-6% annual dividend growth for the coming five years. After a recent pullback, this stock yields 3.4%.

While it is not the cheapest utility, you get a nice mix of growth and income. Fortis stock has historically delivered a 10% compounded annual return, which is attractive given how low risk this investment has been.

Pembina Pipeline: A rising dividend stream in the coming years

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) is an attractive option if you want a higher dividend yield. It yields 4.4%. With a market cap of $39 billion, Pembina is one of the largest energy infrastructure businesses operating in Western Canada.

Pembina provides energy producers with crucial access to markets through its collection of pipelines, midstream/processing facilities, and export terminals. Over 85% of its income is contracted, and that provides wide funding for its growing dividend.

The company is broadening its infrastructure platform. It is constructing an LNG export terminal in British Columbia (one of only a few approved), has agreements to power data centres in Alberta, and to provide ethane supply for chemical manufacturing.

The company is becoming more diversified. It is using its leadership position to increase its proportion of contracted income. Pembina has a strong balance sheet that can support its growth ambitions without any shareholder dilutions. It is aiming for 5-7% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compounded annual growth all the way to 2030.

Pembina paid its dividend even through the 2020 energy crash. This demonstrates the resilience of its business and its counterparties. Since 2022, it has raised its dividend every single year.

The Foolish bottom line

While Fortis and Pembina Pipeline might not be the most exciting businesses, they are well-managed, have solid balance sheets, and expect solid annual growth. That should translate into more dividends in your pocketbook over time. The best part is you can buy these stocks, tuck them away, and enjoy the income without too much stress in your life.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

While no dividend is guaranteed, these companies have shown their ability to generate resilient cash flows and return capital.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient business models, reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole 2026 TFSA Contribution Into this 5.5% Passive-Income Payer

| Sneha Nahata

This passive-income payer has raised its dividend every year since 1995. Moreover, it has room to increase its dividend in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 Invested at 8% for 20 Years Could Become $46,610

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$10,000 doesn’t need perfect timing to become meaningful wealth — it mainly needs time and compounding.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

How I’m Structuring My $7,000 TFSA for Steady Monthly Payouts

| Puja Tayal

Learn the importance of structuring your portfolio to achieve steady payouts and minimize risk through smart diversification.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Turn $25,000 Into $130 in Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TFSA strategy invests $25,000 across two monthly REITs to generate approximately $130 in tax-free passive income every month.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Lock-In Right Now for Long-Term Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks are off their highs and pay attractive dividends.

Read more »