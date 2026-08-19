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The Next Dividend Increase Could Make This TSX Stock Much More Expensive

Suncor’s next dividend hike could be the signal that pushes the stock higher, not just the cheque that pays you more.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A dividend raise matters because it signals management expects future cash flow to stay strong enough to support it.
  • Suncor is generating record funds from operations and free funds flow, leaving room for buybacks and potential raises.
  • Oil prices and refining margins can flip fast, so start small and diversify instead of chasing confirmation.

The most expensive dividend payment may be the one investors wait to see before buying. A slightly larger cheque feels reassuring, although the announcement can also tell the market that profits are stronger, cash is plentiful, and management expects both to last. By the time that reassurance arrives, the share price may have added a far less charming surcharge.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

A raise changes more than income

A dividend increase lifts the cash received per share, yet its more powerful message concerns the business underneath. A board normally won’t commit to a higher recurring payment unless it believes future cash flow can cover it. Investors may then accept a higher price for the shares, especially when the raise confirms an operational turnaround already underway.

The Ontario Securities Commission’s Investor Office notes that regular dividend increases tend to support a healthy income stream and can help support a stock’s price when the broader market falls. The word “tend” is doing useful work. Dividends aren’t guaranteed, and a juicy yield caused by a collapsing share price can be less gift and more unattended trapdoor.

Investors should therefore examine free cash flow, debt, and the business outlook before joining the ex-dividend-date stampede. Buying gradually can secure today’s valuation while leaving room to add during a stock market correction. One heavily traded Canadian energy stock now makes that waiting game particularly interesting.

SU

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) produces oil from long-life oil sands and offshore assets, then refines and sells fuel through its downstream network, including Petro-Canada. That integrated structure lets strong refining margins help cushion weaker crude prices, while higher oil prices feed the production side.

Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) matched a quarterly record at $5.3 billion, while free funds flow reached a record $3.38 per share. That compares with a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, leaving substantial room for capital spending, debt reduction, repurchases, and potentially another raise.

Management also increased planned share repurchases to $500 million monthly beginning in August. Every share retired divides future profits and dividends among fewer remaining owners. If operations keep cooperating, that shrinking share count could make the next increase easier to fund without Suncor stock sending the budget couch hunting for loose change.

New numbers

Suncor stock raised its quarterly dividend by approximately 5% alongside third-quarter results in both 2024 and 2025. If the board follows that pattern later this year, a similar increase would lift the payment from $0.60 to roughly $0.63, although no raise has been declared or promised.

At Suncor stock’s price at writing, the current $2.40 annual payment yields about 2.7%. A hypothetical 5% increase would give an owner of 100 shares only $12 more during the first year. If the stronger signal pushed the stock merely 5% higher, those same shares would cost approximately $441 more. Waiting for confirmation could be oddly expensive insurance.

Suncor stock has already rallied sharply, although the shares still trade near 11.8 times trailing earnings. That valuation can expand if cash generation proves durable, but oil prices remain the uninvited guest controlling half the playlist. Weaker crude, narrower refining margins, operational outages, or the coming chief-executive transition could quickly cool enthusiasm.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t buy Suncor stock solely to front-run one board meeting. I would consider building a partial position among diversified Canadian dividend stocks, then add if production, refining, and free cash flow remain strong. Another increase would sweeten the income, but the larger opportunity belongs to investors who recognize the improving business before the next celebration acquires a cover charge.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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