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Are You Using Your TFSA Wrong? Here’s How to Fix it

A TFSA can be much more than a place to park cash. By maximizing contributions and investing for long-term growth, Canadians could turn the valuable tax shelter into a powerful wealth-building tool.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Use your TFSA as an investment account — eligible interest, dividends, and capital gains grow completely tax-free, so don’t treat it like a simple savings account.
  • Contribute consistently (auto monthly, windfalls, or top-ups); the 2026 limit is $7,000 and unused room carries forward, so maximize available space when you can.
  • Hold quality, long-term businesses (e.g., Stella-Jones) rather than speculative trades, and remember withdrawn amounts only return to your contribution room on Jan. 1 of the following year to avoid over-contribution penalties.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building tools available to Canadians. Yet the name can be misleading. If you’re treating your TFSA like an ordinary savings account, you may be missing its biggest advantage: tax-free investment growth.

Inside a TFSA, eligible investments can generate interest, dividends, and capital gains without those returns being taxed. The 2026 annual limit is $7,000, bringing the cumulative maximum contribution room since 2009 to $109,000 for someone who was eligible for the full amount and has never contributed. 

worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Don’t treat your TFSA like a savings account

The first step to using your TFSA properly is simple: contribute consistently.

If you have available room, consider making TFSA contributions a part of your regular budget. You don’t necessarily need to find thousands of dollars at once. Automatic monthly contributions can make the process much easier. A tax refund, work bonus, or other windfall can also provide an opportunity to top up the account.

And remember, unused contribution room carries forward. That means you don’t lose the opportunity simply because you couldn’t maximize your TFSA in a particular year. 

But contributing money is only half the equation. Investors should also think carefully about what they put inside the account.

For long-term investors, a self-directed TFSA can hold quality stocks capable of producing both dividend income and capital appreciation. That is where the account’s tax-free structure can become particularly powerful.

Use your TFSA to own quality businesses for long-term investing

One Canadian stock worth keeping on a watchlist is Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ).

Stella-Jones supplies essential infrastructure products, including utility poles, railway ties, and treated wood products. Its customers rely on infrastructure that needs to be maintained regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing.

The stock has faced pressure from margin headwinds and an unfavourable product mix (a shift towards lower-margin utility products), while the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war raises uncertainty, adding another layer of risk. Those concerns shouldn’t be ignored. However, they may also create an opportunity for patient investors if the underlying business remains resilient.

In the first half of the year, Stella-Jones reported sales of $1.8 billion (up 1.4% year over year), gross profit of $341 million (down 8.8%), with a gross profit margin of 18.6% (versus 20.7% a year ago). Ultimately, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.71 (down about 11%).

It has achieved 21 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its focus on utility and railroad infrastructure gives the business a defensive quality that can appeal to long-term investors. 

Investors should not buy the stock simply because it has fallen. Rather, Stella-Jones illustrates an important TFSA principle: use your valuable contribution room for businesses you would be comfortable owning for years, not for speculative trades you hope will pay off quickly.

Don’t forget the TFSA’s flexibility

The TFSA can also serve shorter-term financial goals. You can withdraw money tax-free, but there is a catch: withdrawing money does not give you that room back immediately. Re-contributing the withdrawal in the same calendar year without sufficient unused room can trigger an over-contribution tax.

Keep in mind that the amount withdrawn is added back to your contribution room on January 1 of the following calendar year. 

The bottom line

Don’t let the word “savings” fool you. For Canadians with a long investment horizon, a TFSA can be far more valuable as an investment account than as a simple cash account. Maximize your available room when possible, invest it carefully, and give quality businesses time to compound. This combination can turn a modest annual contribution into a surprisingly powerful source of tax-free wealth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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