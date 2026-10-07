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Canada Wants $70 Billion in Trade With India: I’d Watch This TSX Stock

Nutrien gives Canada’s India trade ambitions an existing commercial engine, but profitable fertilizer sales still have to follow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The $70 billion trade target isn’t company revenue.
  • India already supports global fertilizer demand.
  • Watch margins and delivered costs alongside shipment volumes.

A $70 billion trade target sounds great! Unfortunately, investors can’t deposit diplomatic ambition into a brokerage account.

Canada wants bilateral trade with India to exceed $70 billion by 2030, more than doubling the relationship. That could open doors for Canadian businesses, but an open door only matters if somebody has something profitable to carry through it.

That’s why I’d start with something India already needs. Food.

Agricultural harvesting at the last light of day, aerial view.

Source: Getty Images

Start with existing demand

India’s enormous agricultural sector requires crop nutrients to support yields. That demand doesn’t depend on politicians inventing a new consumer habit.

Trade agreements can still help by reducing barriers and improving commercial predictability. They can’t guarantee fertilizer prices, eliminate transportation costs or make every shipment profitable.

Investors therefore need to separate the size of the Canada-India relationship from the amount one company might actually earn. That distinction makes Nutrien (TSX: NTR) worth watching.

Fertilizer before fanfare

Nutrien produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers and operates a large agricultural retail business. India already matters to the fertilizer market. In its second-quarter outlook, Nutrien identified India and Brazil among regions supporting expected nitrogen import demand.

The company also increased full-year potash sales guidance to between 14.2 million and 14.8 million tonnes. That’s far more useful than trying to assign Nutrien some imaginary percentage of a $70 billion political target.

The second useful number is cost. First-half controllable potash manufacturing cash costs were US$57 per tonne. That isn’t the complete cost of getting fertilizer onto an Indian farm. Freight, royalties and other expenses still matter. That said, low production costs provide breathing room when fertilizer prices move against the producer.

Volume needs margin

Higher sales volumes only help if Nutrien can sell those tonnes profitably. At the midpoint of its 14.2–14.8 million tonne potash sales guidance, a US$10 change in realized pricing represents roughly US$145 million of revenue before costs.

Nutrien’s first-half controllable potash manufacturing cash costs were about US$57 per tonne, giving it useful flexibility if prices soften. At a recent $98.02, the stock trades around 14 times trailing earnings. That looks reasonable, but commodity stocks can appear cheapest near peak profits. I’d therefore test the valuation against lower fertilizer prices.

Nutrien can also appeal to investors searching for Canadian dividend stocks, although its dividend is declared in U.S. dollars. The Canadian-dollar payment can therefore move with exchange rates.

Considerations

Trade negotiations could stall. India can adjust import policy, farmer finances can weaken and new global fertilizer supply can pressure prices. Those risks matter more than Carney posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the next bilateral meeting.

For investors holding Nutrien inside a TFSA, gains can compound without Canadian tax, but the account doesn’t turn mediocre commodity economics into good economics.

Bottom line

Canada’s India ambitions give Nutrien a potentially larger commercial runway, but the stock doesn’t need $70 billion of hype to work. India already consumes fertilizer. Nutrien already produces it at a globally competitive scale.

I’d watch whether stronger volumes translate into attractive realized margins. If wider trade access lets Nutrien move more product without sacrificing profitability, the opportunity could last considerably longer than the political announcement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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