Could This 8.1% Monthly Dividend Stock Be a TFSA Investor’s Dream?

TFSA investors may earn 8.1% in monthly distributions from Nexus REIT units trading at a 40% NAV discount. What’s the catch on this high-yield passive income stream?

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Investors can buy NXR.UN units at a steep 40% discount to NAV while collecting an 8.1% yield, paid monthly.

Buying quality Canadian real estate at a steep markdown is getting harder in 2026 as valuations generally rebound, but Nexus Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NXR.UN) still presents a rare passive income opportunity. Investors willing to back the REIT during the final stretch of its major strategic pivot can acquire units at a massive 40% discount to net asset value while pocketing an 8.1% monthly distribution yield.

Based on the Rule of 72, an 8.1% payout can double your capital in under nine years purely through income distributions, even without capital appreciation. If management executes its vision, that valuation gap could close, turning this high-yielding industrial landlord into a core compounding engine for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios.

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Nexus REIT turning industrial properties into high-yield cash flow

Over the past several months, Nexus REIT has undergone a structural transformation. Management sold off legacy retail and office assets to focus exclusively on pure-play industrial properties. Despite shedding 19 non-core properties in 2025 and another industrial asset in early 2026, the strategy is already yielding clear operational results.

Second-quarter net operating income grew 6.2% year over year to $34.1 million, while portfolio occupancy increased to 97%.

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With 12.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across 87 properties and a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years, the Canadian REIT benefits from exceptionally strong cash flow visibility. Crucially, in-place rents remain 14.9% below current market rates. As existing leases expire and renew, management has a natural, embedded earnings growth engine to drive ongoing net operating income expansion for years to come.

Navigating the high-yield distribution’s coverage tightrope

High dividend yields often signal elevated income and capital risks, and Nexus REIT requires careful monitoring on cash flow coverage.

Normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) dipped slightly to $0.15 per unit during the second quarter, pushing the quarterly basic AFFO payout ratio to 106%. While a payout ratio over 100% is unsustainable in the long term, a single quarter does not tell the full story during a corporate restructuring.

Looking at the first six months of the year, the REIT’s basic normalized AFFO payout ratio improved to 99.3%. The monthly distribution remains covered by actual distributable cash income, though the margin for error is slim. Embedded rent increases and lease-ups across key markets remain vital to pulling this payout ratio safely and comfortably below 100%.

Nexus REIT’s AI data centre wildcard

Beyond standard industrial space, Nexus possesses an intriguing growth catalyst. Management recently identified space within its portfolio to develop high-density data centre facilities tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Power access is currently the biggest bottleneck in the AI land rush, and Nexus holds two properties pre-licensed for this critically scarce resource.

Management is actively negotiating with prospective tenants for two sites. While these plans remain speculative until official contracts are signed, landing high-yield tenancy deals with deep-pocketed tech partners could dramatically re-rate unit values.

Investor takeaway

Canadian REIT distributions are generally treated as ordinary income for tax purposes, making the TFSA an ideal shelter for their high-yield monthly cash payouts. While Nexus REIT trades with a tight distribution safety margin today, its improved 97% occupancy rate, a long 6.7-year average lease term, and a deep 40% discount to its $13.23 net asset value (NAV) offer an attractive risk-reward setup.

Investors seeking substantial tax-free monthly income may find this industrial landlord worthy of a closer look in August 2026.