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Why This 10%-Down Dividend Stock Is Still a Forever Buy for Me

Even after a 10% dip, Granite REIT remains a forever buy thanks to high occupancy, growing NOI, and a 4% distribution yield that grows annually

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Granite REIT’s (TSX:GRT.UN) $9.6 billion industrial portfolio maintains high occupancy, and it recently delivered a strong 8.3% same-property NOI growth in the first half of 2026.
  • As of now, short-term market noise around NOI timing and gyrating bond yields have limited impact on the REIT’s long-term ability to compound monthly income distributions for patient investors.
  • The trust’s AFFO payout ratio of just 66% leaves ample room for future distribution increases while maintaining a fortress balance sheet.

Every month, right around the 15th, a quiet piece of regular cash flow magic happens in some investors’ portfolios. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) deposits about $0.2958 per unit directly into unitholder accounts. It has done this religiously for two decades. Yet, over the past month, the Canadian stock market bid the Canadian industrial REIT’s value lower, dragging Granite REIT units down 10%. That recent pullback pushed the annualized dividend yield marginally up to a lucrative 4% annually.

Granite REIT remains a good TSX dividend stock to buy for long-term passive income in my book. When such a high-quality dividend stock takes a dip, my instinct has always been to look under the hood to check if any of its fundamental factors justifying a buy-and-hold strategy have changed. The top REIT’s portfolio metrics are rather improving, and it remains a forever buy for me.

Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Granite REIT maintains a strong underlying foundation

Granite REIT owns a massive $9.6 billion industrial real estate portfolio comprising 145 properties spanning 61.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located across North America and Europe. Its second-quarter earnings report earlier in August proves its underlying leasing business remains as sturdy as ever.

In-place occupancy rose 220 basis points year over year to a solid 98% entering the third quarter, while rent spreads on new leases surged by 7% during the second quarter. Year-to-date constant currency net operating income (NOI) increased by 8.3% year over year, strongly supporting management’s updated projections for full-year same-property net operating income growth of 6.0% to 6.5%.

The real estate portfolio is generating more rental income, has welcomed new tenants to maintain strong occupancy, and continues to generate growing distributable income to support rising monthly distributions.

Why did the market punish GRT.UN stock?

So, why did Granite REIT units slide during the past month? Short-term market trades tend to fixate on temporary noise. Management explicitly warned that same-property NOI growth would be front-half weighted, meaning the second half of 2026 will see a temporary moderation before accelerating again in 2027. On top of that, fluctuating bond yields, localized weakness in the Greater Toronto Area, and a $1.3 million lease termination fee from former parent company Magna International may have added some short-term volatility. These are by no means a big deal for the vast, geographically diversified real estate portfolio.

Granite REIT a long-term buy for monthly passive income

Looking beyond the past short-term volatility reveals a Canadian industrial REIT that is executing well for growth and sustainable income distributions.

Granite is actively recycling capital; it may dispose of $66.2 million in properties held for sale during the third quarter and complete $195 million in new acquisitions early in the fourth quarter.

Given a weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) of 5.1 years, rental revenues are remarkably visible and secure for the next half-decade. Better yet, management has strengthened the balance sheet, trimming the net-debt ratio from 35% last year to 32% as of June 30.

The industrial REIT is well positioned to navigate a new Canada-US trade war from a position of strength, even though one of its major tenants, Magna International, a major motor-vehicle manufacturing contractor, could sit in the storm as two major trade partners flex and tussle. Magna represents about 26% of annualized rent, has geographically diversified operations internationally, and maintains an investment-grade credit rating. Magna won’t default on rent any time soon.

A reliable and growing dividend

For income investors, payout safety is paramount. Granite REIT has rewarded long-term unitholders with 15 consecutive years of distribution increases. The payout is exceptionally well covered by recurring cash flow. An adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 70% for the second quarter and just 66% for the first half of the year means the monthly distribution is secured by distributable cash flow and has wide room for sustained annual growth.

Following a 4.4% raise in November 2025, another payout bump this coming November is well within reach as portfolio income continues to compound.

Foolish bottom line

Short-term market dips caused by rate anxieties or temporary growth pauses create compelling buy-the-dip opportunities for patient income investors.

Granite REIT remains a core buy-and-hold candidate for long-term wealth building, with a fortress balance sheet, safe monthly distributions, and an expanding income stream.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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