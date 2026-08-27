Kinaxis’s Niche AI Strategy Is Paying Off

I don’t really see artificial intelligence (AI) as a trend where only the biggest tech stocks will win. In fact, some of the most interesting AI-linked opportunities could come from companies using this technology to solve very specific problems that businesses are already willing to spend money on. That is what makes Canadian companies like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) really appealing for me.

Instead of trying to compete across every corner of AI, this Canadian software firm is focused on making complex global supply chains easier to plan and manage. That matters because manufacturers across the globe are constantly dealing with changing demand, inventory decisions, production schedules, and disruptions that could quickly become costly. If AI can help them make those decisions faster and with greater confidence, there is a clear reason to adopt it. And Kinaxis is already seeing encouraging signs that customers are responding to that approach.

In this article, I’ll explain why Kinaxis’s niche AI strategy appears to be paying off and what it could mean for the stock’s long-term growth potential.

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis stock

For a little background, this Ottawa-based company provides supply chain planning and orchestration software through its AI-infused Maestro platform. Its technology helps customers connect planning, forecasting, inventory management, scheduling, and execution across complex operations.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Following the 33% rally over the last six months alone, Kinaxis stock currently hovers around $172 per share with a market cap of $4.7 billion.

Part of its strong momentum could be due to its improving business performance and continued customer adoption. In the second quarter of 2026, Kinaxis’s total revenue climbed 16% year-over-year (YoY) to US$158.8 million. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue jumped 20% YoY to US$106.5 million, while annual recurring revenue surged 19% from a year ago.

As a result, the company’s profits improved by 15% YoY in the latest quarter to US$21.2 million. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 23%, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 26% from 25%.

The bigger AI opportunity

Beyond its strengthening financials, Kinaxis’s niche AI strategy makes it an even more appealing stock to consider today. Notably, Kinaxis is expanding its Maestro platform beyond planning into what it calls operational orchestration. The company is developing AI agents that could connect data, decisions, workflows, and actions across supply chains. At the end of June, about 10% of its installed customer base was already using Maestro Agents through paid or trial subscriptions.

Kinaxis’ recent customer wins improve its long-term growth outlook further. In August, Italian power-generation technology firm Ansaldo Energia selected Maestro to improve visibility and coordinate its complex global supply chain. Similarly, Sterlite Technologies also chose Kinaxis Planning One to strengthen supply chain planning across its global operations.

Focus on sustainable AI-linked growth

More importantly, Kinaxis isn’t chasing AI demand blindly. A Kinaxis-sponsored International Data Corporation study found that 52% of supply chain leaders viewed trust in AI-driven decisions as a major barrier to faster adoption, while only 12% had fully embedded AI planning governance. Kinaxis is addressing that gap by focusing on explainable and auditable AI inside Maestro.

The company’s confidence is showing up in its outlook as well as it recently raised its 2026 total revenue guidance to US$625 million to US$640 million and now expects SaaS revenue growth of 18% to 20%.

For long-term investors, that combination of recurring revenue growth, specialized AI tools, and expanding enterprise adoption makes Kinaxis even more attractive today.