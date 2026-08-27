Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Skip the Speculation: These Canadian AI Stocks Already Have the Earnings to Prove it

Skip the Speculation: These Canadian AI Stocks Already Have the Earnings to Prove it

Kinaxis stock has surged by 20% this month, perhaps it is gaining new momentum. But Celestica stock’s lower valuation makes it appealing still.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) have reported surging earnings and cash flow over the past several quarters, all associated with AI-driven growth.
  • Celestica stock takes the crown for investors seeking immediate, earnings-backed exposure to Canadian AI stocks at a cheaper valuation.
  • Kinaxis stock remains an intriguing long-term watchlist candidate as it navigates enterprise seat monetization and sells new AI agents to deepen monetization.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom has sent stock markets into a frenzy, but lasting gains may accrue to sustainably profitable and cash flow positive growth stocks. Canadian investors scanning the Toronto Stock Exchange may face challenges separating speculative growth stocks from those with durable earnings and cash flow. That brings us to a fascinating tale of two top Canadian AI stocks with widely diverging fortunes: supply-chain software pioneer Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock and electronics manufacturing powerhouse Celestica (TSX:CLS).

While one is quietly building an AI-powered earnings machine while its shares languish, the other is riding a generational AI hardware super-cycle to record heights.

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis stock: High margin growth collides with software headwinds

Kinaxis has spent the last five years quietly transforming its artificial-intelligence powered supply chain software platform into a more profitable cash flow generator.

As its cloud-based supply-chain software platform continues to gain loyal customers, the enterprise software provider has seen its quarterly revenue run rate increase by 170% over five years. Operating margins expanded from a thin 0.8% in 2021 to 17.8% over the past 12 months. Even more striking, cash flow per share has surged 551%, and earnings per share have ballooned 11,740%, all powered by its AI-powered software business.

Correspondingly, Kinaxis stock’s valuation multiple has compressed from an astronomical historical P/E of 370 in 2022 to a trailing P/E of 40.7 and a forward P/E of 33 today.

Why, then, is Kinaxis stock down 10% over the past five years while other AI stocks surge? The answer lies in its business model.

As a software vendor rather than an AI hardware supplier, Kinaxis sits outside the immediate capital expenditure wave sweeping chipmakers and hardware assemblers. Furthermore, investors fear that generative AI autonomous agents could eventually dilute revenue per corporate seat, potentially forcing software providers to lower subscription rates to retain clients.

Frustrated by slowing top-line growth acceleration, shareholders pushed for new leadership, leading to the departure of its longtime CEO in late 2024 to drive growth forward.

But Kinaxis has grown its earnings and cash flow at faster rates compared to a rallying Celestica over the past five years.

CLS Revenue (Quarterly) Chart

CLS Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Is KXS driving growth forward?

Kinaxis is driving revenue and earnings growth forward. The company has introduced AI agents, and its extending the scope of its offerings beyond planning and decision making to help customers coordinate and operationalize those decisions, using AI. It has already signed up 10% of its existing customer base on a paid or trial subscription to its Maestro AI agents going into the third quarter of 2026. Second quarter software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue surged 20% year-over year, EPS increased 15%, and cash flow from operations surged 36% year-over-year.

To augment shareholder returns, Kinaxis has been using its excess cash flow to repurchase its common stock since November 2025.

Celestica stock: Riding the AI hardware super-cycle

Celestica stock has been one of the biggest winners during the global AI hardware super-cycle. It’s manufacturing customized hardware and high-speed connectivity solutions for data-centre builders who are bidding component prices to record levels. Celestica’s top line and earnings have exploded.

Total revenue tripled from $7.8 billion 2021 to $21.5 billion over the past 12 months, while diluted earnings per share surged from $1.15 to $13.29 during the same period. Operating margins expanded, and CLS stock’s Return on Equity (ROE) skyrocketed from 7.1% to 45%.

This structural operational shift has dampened legacy cyclicality in rewarding long-term shareholders with a 3,714% five-year return and turning a $1,000 investment into $38,140.

Which Canadian AI stock is the better buy?

Kinaxis stock has surged by 20% this month, perhaps it is gaining new momentum. But Celestica stock’s lower valuation makes it appealing still.

Despite Celestica stock’s historic rally, its forward P/E ratio of 22.8 remains noticeably lower than Kinaxis’s multiple of 33.3. A forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5 makes Celestica stock appear undervalued relative to its earnings growth outlook, while Kinaxis’s comparable PEG of 2.3 implies the stock could be overvalued.

Although Kinaxis stock has grown its earnings at a faster multi-year clip while generating consistent cash flow, market sentiment heavily favours hardware enablers today. Celestica is directly plugged into the unprecedented AI data centre spending wave, while Kinaxis is a good watch as it courts enterprises that may be tempted to try internally modified AI agents to enjoy some “AI savings”.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Not Worried About This Stock’s 37% Drop

| Puja Tayal

Despite a drop in Celestica's stock, future revenue from hyperscalers could significantly impact its market position.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Here’s How This Canadian Company Could Profit From the Data Centre Boom

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica's soaring data centre demand, improving profitability, and upgraded outlook could give this Canadian tech stock more room to grow.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Tech Stocks

A 30-Year Retirement Is Coming: Here’s the Income Plan I Wouldn’t Delay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retiring on $600,000 can feel safe at first, but inflation, taxes, and bad timing can quietly break the plan.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Which Canadian Stocks Pay the Highest Dividend Yields Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7%+ yield can be real income, but it can also be a flashing warning sign if cash flow and…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Already Proven the Bears Wrong: I Don’t Think it’s Finished

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s bears looked right until the company posted another blowout quarter and the stock ripped higher again.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Real Revenue, Real Margins: Inside Celestica’s AI Hardware Boom

| Puja Tayal

The recent correction in Celestica stock price comes on the heels of equity capital raising. Is there more growth for…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the complexities affecting stock prices and learn why Descartes Systems remains a noteworthy investment opportunity.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

If Canadian Defence Spending Accelerates, These 3 Stocks Won’t Stay Overlooked

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s rising defence spending could benefit more than traditional weapons makers, including space tech, specialized aircraft, and military training services.

Read more »