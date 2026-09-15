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3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 This September

These are the perfect TSX stocks to buy on the recent September pullback. These three stocks could multiply in the years to come.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Market Pullback Opportunity: The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 12% in 2026, providing a buying opportunity with recent pullbacks due to trade war concerns and high bond yields.
  • Top TSX Stock Picks: MDA Space, TFI International, and Descartes Systems Group are highlighted as strategic buys for September, offering growth and sector exposure.
  • Sector-Specific Growth and Value: These stocks offer unique positions in the space industry, transportation, and AI-driven logistics, promising long-term growth potential amid current market conditions.

2026 has been good for TSX stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 12% for the year. However, trade war concerns and elevated bond yields have halted the TSX’s ascent. The Index is down 2% in the past month. Many TSX stocks are down considerably more.

This pullback could be a good buying opportunity. Here are three TSX stocks I’d be adding opportunistically with $2,000 in September.

cookies stack up for growing profit

Source: Getty Images

MDA: A top TSX space stock

With a market cap of $6.5 billion, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is the best way for Canadians to get exposure to the space industry with a Canadian company.

It provides advanced space technologies that can be used across industries and sectors. This includes specialized satellites, space robotics, defence products, and geo-intelligence. It recently invested in two companies that expand MDA’s intellectual properties, design capability, and manufacturing capacity across North America and Europe.

These were costly purchases, but they greatly advanced growth initiatives across its platform. MDA has a $4 billion backlog, which is expected to support the next couple of years of growth.

The space economy is rapidly expanding. Likewise, defence demand is increasing as geopolitics heat up globally. For exposure to a huge trend at a fraction of the valuation of other space stocks, MDA is an intriguing buy this September.

TFI: A top transport stock

Another TSX stock you can buy on a pullback is TFI International (TSX: TFII). With a market cap of $15 billion, it is Canada’s largest transport stock. It is also a growing player in the United States.

TFI has been stuck in a very challenging freight environment for the past 2.5 years. Certainly, trade wars are not helping. However, recent quarters have started to demonstrate improvements. Diluted earnings per share rose 41% to $1.65 in the second quarter.

TFI has used the downturn to right-size underperforming operations, buy back stock, and clean up its fleet mix. As its debt ratio declines, it could be primed for another substantial acquisition.

Its stock is trading for 18 times forward earnings. Given this TSX stock’s long record of compounding shareholder value, it looks like an attractive time to buy it.

Descartes Systems: A top TSX tech stock

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) is another TSX stock to buy with $2,000. This $9 billion company offers the leading end-to-end logistics network globally. It also provides a suite of software services that save customers time and money. It has an increasing mix of AI products, which makes this story even more intriguing.

Descartes collects a tonne of data that it can monetize through AI applications. This has enabled it to take market share. Likewise, a drop in software valuations has enabled it to consolidate peers and competitors. It has made five acquisitions totaling over $250 million this year.

With around $180 million in net cash, plenty of debt capacity, and rapid cash generation (around $100 million per quarter), Descartes is primed to continue its acquisition spree.

Descartes stock is trading up off its lowest valuation levels in a decade. If you want exposure to a hidden AI stock, Descartes is a great buy this September.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group, MDA Space, and TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group, MDA Space, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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