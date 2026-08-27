You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

Missing an ex-dividend date doesn’t just delay investing; it can also mean losing real cash payments and years of compounding.

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With shares below some fair-value estimates, a gradual TFSA entry can make sense instead of waiting forever.

Nutrien’s dividend looks reasonably supported by its balance sheet and steadier retail business, despite fertilizer volatility.

Waiting “for a pullback” without a specific buy range can keep you sidelined while dividends get paid to someone else.

The dividend calendar doesn’t issue make-up payments. Once a record date passes, that deposit belongs to somebody else. If you’ve spent the last year waiting for a stock to become obviously cheap, you haven’t simply postponed investing. You may have missed four payments and a year of potential compounding.

At today’s returns, a $7,000 investment in the stock discussed below could generate approximately $222.65 in annual dividends. If that one year of income were reinvested at an illustrative 7% return, it could theoretically become about $862 after 20 years. One missed year won’t ruin retirement, but repeating the habit certainly won’t improve it.

That doesn’t mean buying every stock before its next ex-dividend date. A sensible approach to dividend stocks still requires three checks. Can cash flow cover the payment? Is debt manageable? Does the valuation provide room for an ordinary bad quarter?

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Investors often say they’re waiting for a pullback without deciding what price would count. The stock drops 5%, but a 10% decline would be nicer. It drops 10%, and suddenly the falling price looks frightening. Meanwhile, dividends continue landing in other accounts.

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I’d replace vague patience with a buying range and invest gradually once a quality business enters it. Nutrien (TSX:NTR) currently offers one such opportunity, although its commodity exposure means it belongs in a diversified portfolio rather than being asked to carry the entire income plan.

Fertilizer volatility

Nutrien is a major producer of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers. It also operates an agricultural retail network selling crop nutrients, seeds, crop-protection products, and related services to growers. Its low-cost Canadian potash mines provide an operating advantage, while retail contributes steadier cash flow when fertilizer prices misbehave.

Second-quarter net sales increased 4% year over year to US$10.8 billion. Potash sales rose 6%, and Nutrien stock increased the lower end of its annual potash-volume forecast. The quarter wasn’t spotless. Nitrogen volumes declined 25%, adjusted earnings missed expectations, and higher production and retail expenses pressured profitability.

That mixed performance is precisely why balance sheet strength matters. Net debt was approximately 1.4 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) after the quarter, close to management’s mid-cycle target. The retail segment also provides nearly 30% of normalized operating earnings, helping support the dividend across the fertilizer cycle.

What $7,000 could produce

Nutrien stock’s quarterly dividend is US$0.55 per share, or US$2.20 annualized. Eligible Canadian shareholders receive the payment in Canadian dollars using the applicable exchange rate. At a recent $94.74, the converted annual dividend was approximately $3.05 per share, producing a yield near 3.2%.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 5-YEAR CAGR POTENTIAL VALUE IN 1 YEAR POTENTIAL GROWTH NTR $94.74 73 $3.05 $222.65 Quarterly $6,916.02 4.88% $7,253.52 $337.50

What’s more, the projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Nutrien stock assumes that the 4.9% return repeats and dividends are reinvested. It isn’t a forecast. The Canadian-dollar dividend will also fluctuate with exchange rates.

At the recent price, Nutrien stock trades about 15% below a $112 fair-value estimate. That discount isn’t free money. Fertilizer prices react sharply to crop economics, weather, trade disruptions, energy costs, and new supply.

Bottom line

I’d therefore build the position gradually inside a TFSA, reinvest the dividends, and monitor fertilizer prices, unit costs, retail margins, and leverage. Nutrien stock won’t deliver a smooth ride, but its dividend, valuation and asset quality give investors a measurable reason to begin. I wouldn’t spend another full year waiting for certainty that commodity stocks rarely provide.