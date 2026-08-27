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You’ve Already Missed a Year of Dividends: Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Miss Another

Missing an ex-dividend date doesn’t just delay investing; it can also mean losing real cash payments and years of compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Waiting “for a pullback” without a specific buy range can keep you sidelined while dividends get paid to someone else.
  • Nutrien’s dividend looks reasonably supported by its balance sheet and steadier retail business, despite fertilizer volatility.
  • With shares below some fair-value estimates, a gradual TFSA entry can make sense instead of waiting forever.

The dividend calendar doesn’t issue make-up payments. Once a record date passes, that deposit belongs to somebody else. If you’ve spent the last year waiting for a stock to become obviously cheap, you haven’t simply postponed investing. You may have missed four payments and a year of potential compounding.

At today’s returns, a $7,000 investment in the stock discussed below could generate approximately $222.65 in annual dividends. If that one year of income were reinvested at an illustrative 7% return, it could theoretically become about $862 after 20 years. One missed year won’t ruin retirement, but repeating the habit certainly won’t improve it.

That doesn’t mean buying every stock before its next ex-dividend date. A sensible approach to dividend stocks still requires three checks. Can cash flow cover the payment? Is debt manageable? Does the valuation provide room for an ordinary bad quarter?

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

Waiting needs an end date

Investors often say they’re waiting for a pullback without deciding what price would count. The stock drops 5%, but a 10% decline would be nicer. It drops 10%, and suddenly the falling price looks frightening. Meanwhile, dividends continue landing in other accounts.

I’d replace vague patience with a buying range and invest gradually once a quality business enters it. Nutrien (TSX:NTR) currently offers one such opportunity, although its commodity exposure means it belongs in a diversified portfolio rather than being asked to carry the entire income plan.

Fertilizer volatility

Nutrien is a major producer of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers. It also operates an agricultural retail network selling crop nutrients, seeds, crop-protection products, and related services to growers. Its low-cost Canadian potash mines provide an operating advantage, while retail contributes steadier cash flow when fertilizer prices misbehave.

Second-quarter net sales increased 4% year over year to US$10.8 billion. Potash sales rose 6%, and Nutrien stock increased the lower end of its annual potash-volume forecast. The quarter wasn’t spotless. Nitrogen volumes declined 25%, adjusted earnings missed expectations, and higher production and retail expenses pressured profitability.

That mixed performance is precisely why balance sheet strength matters. Net debt was approximately 1.4 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) after the quarter, close to management’s mid-cycle target. The retail segment also provides nearly 30% of normalized operating earnings, helping support the dividend across the fertilizer cycle.

What $7,000 could produce

Nutrien stock’s quarterly dividend is US$0.55 per share, or US$2.20 annualized. Eligible Canadian shareholders receive the payment in Canadian dollars using the applicable exchange rate. At a recent $94.74, the converted annual dividend was approximately $3.05 per share, producing a yield near 3.2%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT5-YEAR CAGRPOTENTIAL VALUE IN 1 YEARPOTENTIAL GROWTH
NTR$94.7473$3.05$222.65Quarterly$6,916.024.88%$7,253.52$337.50

What’s more, the projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Nutrien stock assumes that the 4.9% return repeats and dividends are reinvested. It isn’t a forecast. The Canadian-dollar dividend will also fluctuate with exchange rates.

At the recent price, Nutrien stock trades about 15% below a $112 fair-value estimate. That discount isn’t free money. Fertilizer prices react sharply to crop economics, weather, trade disruptions, energy costs, and new supply.

Bottom line

I’d therefore build the position gradually inside a TFSA, reinvest the dividends, and monitor fertilizer prices, unit costs, retail margins, and leverage. Nutrien stock won’t deliver a smooth ride, but its dividend, valuation and asset quality give investors a measurable reason to begin. I wouldn’t spend another full year waiting for certainty that commodity stocks rarely provide.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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