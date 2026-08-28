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This 6%-Yielding Stock Really is as Good as It Looks for Passive Income

Freehold’s 6%+ yield looks attractive because it’s coming from a royalty model with decent cash-flow coverage, not an overstretched operator.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Freehold pays $0.09 monthly (about 6.2% yield), backed by royalties rather than drilling its own wells.
  • Its dividend consumed about 57% of Q2 funds from operations, and net debt fell to roughly 1.0x FFO.
  • The key risk is oil and gas prices, since a downturn can still pressure royalties and the dividend.

A 6% dividend yield tends to trigger one of two reactions. Income investors either start calculating the monthly cash immediately, or they wonder what horrible surprise the market has hidden underneath it.

That second instinct is healthy. A big yield only creates useful passive income if the company can keep paying it. That means looking beyond the percentage beside the ticker and asking how much cash the business generates, how much goes toward the dividend, and what could cause that cash flow to disappear.

That’s why I’d rather own a 6% dividend covered comfortably by cash flow than chase a 10% yield hanging on by its fingernails. One less-talked-about TSX stock currently offers the former.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) pays investors $0.09 per share every month, or $1.08 annually. With shares recently around $17.48, that’s a yield of approximately 6.2%. Rather than operating oil rigs itself, Freehold stock owns royalty interests across millions of acres in Canada and the United States. Energy producers develop those properties, and Freehold stock receives a portion of the resulting production revenue.

That means Freehold stock gets exposure to oil and natural-gas development without paying the enormous capital costs required to drill the wells. For investors exploring Canadian dividend stocks, that’s a pretty attractive arrangement. Operators spend the money, Freehold stock collects royalties. More importantly, recent results show that arrangement is throwing off enough cash to support the dividend.

Healthy income

Freehold stock generated $77.8 million in funds from operations during the second quarter, up 32% from the previous quarter. It returned $44.3 million to shareholders through dividends. That produced a 57% dividend payout ratio.

For income investors, that’s probably the most important number in this article. Freehold isn’t currently handing shareholders every dollar that walks through the front door. There’s room left for debt reduction, acquisitions, and the inevitable periods when commodity prices aren’t nearly as cooperative.

The balance sheet improved as well. Net debt declined by $24 million during the quarter to $251 million, bringing net debt to just 1 times trailing funds from operations. Meanwhile, operators drilled 300 gross wells across Freehold stock’s royalty lands during Q2, up 35% from the previous quarter. More drilling today can mean additional royalty-producing wells tomorrow, with Freehold stock largely leaving the construction bill to somebody else.

What would $10,000 produce?

At approximately $17.48 per share, a $10,000 investment would purchase 572 full shares for about $9,998.56. With each share currently paying $1.08 annually, those shares would generate roughly $617.76 per year, or an average of $51.48 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FRU$17.48572$1.08$617.76Monthly$9,998.56

Investors who don’t need that money today could reinvest those dividends instead. Adding shares means the next dividend payment buys even more shares, gradually turning monthly dividend stocks into a compounding strategy rather than simply an income strategy.

Freehold isn’t particularly cheap compared with last year’s lows, however. The shares have risen more than 30% over the past year and sit fairly close to their 52-week high. I’m therefore buying this primarily for the income and business model, not because I expect another enormous rerating tomorrow.

Foolish takeaway

There are considerations. Freehold doesn’t pay to drill most of these wells, but its royalty revenue still depends heavily on the price received for the oil and gas produced. A severe oil downturn could squeeze funds from operations and eventually put pressure on the dividend. Freehold cut its payout during the 2020 oil crash, a useful reminder that no energy dividend deserves the word guaranteed.

Yet today’s numbers provide a decent cushion. Management says the current dividend remains supported around US$50 West Texas Intermediate (WTI), while the latest quarter’s 57% payout ratio leaves considerably more breathing room than the headline yield might suggest.

That’s why this 6.2% yield doesn’t scare me away. Freehold offers monthly income, reasonable payout coverage, falling debt, and exposure to future drilling without shouldering most of the drilling costs itself. Sometimes a high yield really does come with a catch. This one simply comes with oil.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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