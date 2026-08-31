I’m Considering This 7.7%-Yielding TSX Stock for Passive Income

Go Residential REIT pays a 7.7% yield in monthly distributions at it grows in prime U.S. markets. Does a game-changing H&R REIT acquisition alter passive-income fundamentals?

Despite immediate dilution concerns, the long-term growth strategy positions Go Residential REIT as a compelling buy-and-hold for passive-income.

A massive US$2.8 billion deal to acquire 27 residential properties from H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) will quadruple its portfolio and boost scale while maintaining sustainable payout ratio.

Go Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GO.U) offers Canadian income-seekers a high-yielding ticket into luxury Manhattan multi-family apartments. It went public in July 2025, and the $309 million recently IPOed small-cap real estate play’s monthly distribution currently yields a juicy 7.7% annually that boosts a retirement portfolio’s passive income. I’m drawn to management’s execution during the trust’s first year and would consider buying units as a long-term hold as the trust closes a massive portfolio acquisition that could make it the second-largest residential REIT on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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A high-yield REIT with respectable fundamentals

Go Residential REIT’s units have traded 43% lower over the past year as the market weighed management’s aggressive growth plan, with the decline recently worsened by a fairly complex US$2.8 billion acquisition of 27 residential properties from H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: HR.UN), which heavily dilutes existing unitholders to 33.1% ownership (with H&R investors owning 66.9%).

Meanwhile, Go Residential REIT had executed well during its first year on the TSX. The trust’s residential properties offer “essential” luxury accommodation in New York’s Manhattan area. Given a strong 99.3% committed occupancy rate, its legacy properties are highly sought. Legacy apartments in the portfolio saw average rental per apartment grow to an average monthly rent of US$7,055 (CA$9,795), and a committed occupancy rate of 99.6% shows that operational fundamentals remained undeniably robust.

Management reported stellar second-quarter 2026 results, beating forecasts across revenue, net operating income (NOI), and funds from operations (FFO), supported by a stellar 73.4% NOI margin. However, adjusted FFO (AFFO) per unit came in slightly lower at US$0.23 against a US$0.25 expectation. This variance stemmed from a higher-than-forecast weighted average unit count (63,013,718 versus 55,462,534) rather than operational weakness.

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Even with a higher unit count, the trust’s competitive monthly payout remained secure. The REIT posted an AFFO payout ratio of 68.5% for the second quarter and 65.7% for the first half of 2026, aligning closely with management’s target 65% annual payout policy.

Go Residential REIT goes for growth

Catalyzing its expansion, Go Residential announced a massive US$2.8 billion deal in August to acquire 27 properties from H&R REIT. Slated to close during the fourth quarter, the transaction will expand the trust’s portfolio to 35 properties and over 13,300 suites across eight U.S. residential markets. While the deal involves issuing 134.2 million new units, a US$30 million cash payment, and assuming CA$550 million in debentures alongside US$1.1 billion in debt, it quadruples the public float.

Growth will solve the small-cap liquidity discount and positions the trust well for institutional ownership. The H&R portfolio acquisition diversifies Go Residential REIT’s exposure beyond Manhattan to the vibrant, fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt metropolitan markets.

Meanwhile, H&R REIT, a diversified property owner that has been trying to simplify its portfolio and focus on high-quality residential assets, gets to easily liquidate non-core office, retail, and industrial assets to Go’s acquisition partners. However, the deal, which closes at a valuation of around $12.01 per H&R unit, may still be reasonable given that H&R units had a net asset value (NAV) of $16.23 by June 30.

Go Residential has gone for growth, and it may just have found a discounted way to do so in one scoop, while offering H&R unitholders an incentive, a deal premium (of 14.5% to pre-deal trading prices). H&R REIT had significantly cleaned its balance sheet to a debt ratio of around 40%, and the combined entity will have lower leverage while the deal may be accretive to Go Residential REIT’s distributable cash flow, measured by AFFO.

If the deal goes well, with its synergistic benefits realizable, it’s possible that this outsized acquisition may allow Go Residential’s distribution to remain safe and dependable for passive income.

Investor takeaway

Go Residential REIT appears as a compelling buy-and-hold investment for long-term passive-income generation with a 7.7% distribution yield backed by resilient luxury urban rentals, high occupancy, and a transformational scale-up via H&R REIT. While dilution and post-merger integration warrant ongoing monitoring, the risk-reward profile may justify a buy-and-hold position for income-focused portfolios before the juicy yield goes away.