Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Forget the Big Banks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy While RBC and TD Take a Breather

Forget the Big Banks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy While RBC and TD Take a Breather

Royal Bank and TD Bank stocks are trading at all time valuations. Here are two stocks I’d rather buy despite the recent pullback.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Valuation Concerns for Major Banks: Despite strong gains, Royal Bank and TD Bank's current valuations are stretched with P/E ratios notably above their long-term averages, suggesting potential caution for investors.
  • Alternative High-Yield Investment: Pembina Pipeline offers a higher dividend yield of 4.5%, with diversified income and growth prospects in energy infrastructure, presenting a stable growth-income mix.
  • Turnaround Opportunity with Richards Group: A more affordable option with a forward P/E of 10, Richards Group is transforming and expanding into higher-margin medical sectors, offering potential upside for patient investors.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) are behemoths in the Canadian stock market. They have a combined market cap of $670 billion ($394 billion for RBC and $275 billion for TD). These two stocks alone collectively make up 10% of the TSX Composite Index. When they move, the index follows.

staying calm in uncertain times and volatility

Source: Getty Images

Royal Bank and TD have delivered strong gains, but valuations are stretched

While Royal Bank and TD Bank are up 22% and 30% respectively this year, they have recently hit a pullback. Despite, investors should be cautious buying the stocks here. Both banks are trading with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18. That is substantially above their long-term P/E average of 13.

No doubt, both these banks are considerably better than they were even 10 years ago. Generally, they have been great long-term investments.

Yet, these stocks are still economically sensitive and highly correlated to macro-economic factors. Rising bond rates, inflation, a stagnant economy, a challenging trade environment, and the potential for rising interest rates could all effect their future earnings.

You might not want to own these stocks at a peak valuation, especially when earnings growth is a little less than certain. You just don’t have a large margin of safety when buying them today. Also their dividend yields have compressed, so your return profile is a diminished.

Pembina Pipeline: A top Canadian infrastructure stock

If you are looking for a higher dividend yield than Royal Bank or TD, infrastructure stocks are an interesting place to look. Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) stock is yielding 4.5% today.

With a market cap of $38.5 billion, it is one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in Western Canada. As it adds LNG export terminals and data centre power assets, it is becoming more and more diversified.

89% of Pembina’s income is contracted. With a payout ratio of only 57%, the company still generates excess cash after it pays its dividend. That enables Pembina to maintain a strong balance sheet, grow its asset portfolio, and regularly increase its dividend.

Pembina is looking to grow its fee-based revenues by a 5-7% compounded annual growth rate over the coming four years. The company could do even better if energy prices remain elevated. This dividend stock offers a great mix of growth and income. You can buy Pembina today close to its long-term average valuation range.

Richards Group: A turnaround stock with a nice dividend

If you are looking for a really cheap stock compared to Royal Bank or TD, Richards Group (TSX: RIC) could be an interesting buy. This $328 million company only trades with a forward P/E ratio of 10! It also happens to have 4.3% dividend yield that is paid out on a monthly basis.

Richards has been a transformation in the works. The company has historically been a packaging distributor. However, it has been expanding into medical devices and medical disposables. Not only are these more economically resilient, but also higher margin.

Richards has been challenged due to tariffs and trade wars. However, with a greater focus on Canada and international opportunities, Richards is taking the right steps to diversify its distribution strategy.

This is a turnaround story, so a new investor might need to be extra patient. However, unlike Royal Bank and TD, this stock is cheap. If Richards can hit its stride through smart acquisitions and organic growth, there could be upside from earnings growth and a valuation re-rating.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline and Richards Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks: Here’s My Take on Whether They’re Actually Good

| Sneha Nahata

SmartCentres REIT and Gibson Energy, for example, are two Canadian companies that offer relatively high dividend yields.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Just Dropped +9%: Is Now the Time to Buy?

| Kay Ng

Empire has a roughly 30-year track record of raising dividends. Its dividend remains healthy and growing. And it starts investors…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

The Canadian dividend stock from the banking sector is known for paying and increasing its dividend year after year.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

Create a Set-and-Forget Portfolio With Just 2 ETFs

| Joey Frenette

Consider Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) and another top ETF to buy and hold forever.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: This Dividend Giant Might Be Oversold

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend in each of the past 26 years.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why This Unglamorous Stock Has Paid Investors for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first Dividend Knight that has paid investors for decades is anything but unglamorous.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Vital Infrastructure Is a Savvy TFSA Stock Paying 7% and the Price is Right

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Vital Infrastructure Property is a defensive TFSA stock that gives investors high-yield income and predictable returns.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

No Time for Stock Research? This 1 ETF Does the Work for You

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) eliminates the need for stock picking.

Read more »