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Is Your TFSA Big Enough to Retire Comfortably?

A six-figure TFSA can look huge until it has to fund decades of real-life retirement spending.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA’s tax-free withdrawals can stretch retirement income and won’t reduce OAS or GIS benefits.
  • A $100,000 TFSA likely won’t replace a paycheque, but $500,000 changes the math.
  • Sun Life offers a mix of growth and rising dividends that can help build a retirement-sized TFSA.

A six-figure Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) sounds like you’ve won the retirement game. Then retirement arrives and that impressive-looking balance suddenly has to help pay for groceries, property taxes, travel, home repairs, and perhaps another 30 years of life. The better question isn’t whether your TFSA looks big. It’s how much life it can actually fund.

That’s what makes the TFSA so valuable. Investment gains, dividends, and withdrawals can remain tax-free, while withdrawals don’t count toward income used to calculate federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). In retirement, keeping more of your money can be almost as useful as earning more of it.

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Image source: Getty Images

So, how big is big enough?

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) set the 2026 TFSA contribution limit at $7,000. Unused room carries forward indefinitely, while withdrawals are generally added back to contribution room the following calendar year. Someone who was eligible every year since the TFSA launched in 2009 could have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room by 2026, although individual room varies. That’s why investors should check their own limit before contributing inside a TFSA.

There isn’t a universal retirement number, either. Canada Pension Program (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP), spending, and retirement age all change the equation. Still, a simple withdrawal illustration shows just how much the TFSA balance can matter.

TFSA BALANCE4% ANNUAL WITHDRAWALMONTHLY EQUIVALENT
$100,000$4,000$333
$250,000$10,000$833
$500,000$20,000$1,667
$750,000$30,000$2,500

A 4% withdrawal rate is only an illustration, not a promise that a portfolio will last. Yet it exposes an important point. A $100,000 TFSA could be a wonderful retirement supplement, but probably isn’t enough to retire on by itself. Getting toward $500,000 changes the conversation considerably, and reaching those larger balances requires growth rather than simply parking contributions in cash.

Consider SLF

This is where I’d want a combination of growth and rising income. One Canadian company I like for that job is Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF), a global insurer and wealth manager with businesses spanning Canada, the United States, Asia, and asset management.

That mix gives Sun Life stock several ways to grow alongside an aging and increasingly wealthy global population. Its second-quarter results were particularly sturdy. Underlying net income climbed 11% year over year to $1.1 billion, while underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 13%. Underlying return on equity reached a hefty 19.1%.

The dividend adds another layer. Sun Life stock now pays $0.96 per share quarterly, or $3.84 annualized, giving the stock a yield of roughly 3.4% at recent prices around $112. Better yet, the quarterly payout stood at $0.88 a year earlier. That’s the kind of dividend growth I’d rather own than chase an enormous yield that might disappear when conditions get ugly. Investors building retirement income can see why dividend growth can matter when choosing Canadian dividend stocks.

That said, Sun Life stock isn’t a savings account wearing a stock-market costume. Falling markets can pressure asset-management fees, while insurance claims, credit losses, currencies, and weaker economic growth can hurt earnings. A 3.4% dividend yield shouldn’t be treated as guaranteed income.

Bottom line

All in all, a retirement-sized TFSA doesn’t usually arrive through one heroic investment. It grows through years of contributions, reinvested dividends, and businesses capable of earning more over time. Your TFSA may not be big enough to retire on today. Give it enough time and enough productive assets, though, and the tax-free paycheque waiting at the other end could become considerably harder to ignore.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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