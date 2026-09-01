Falling metals prices could weigh on the TSX benchmark at the open today, while fresh U.S. economic data and a key Canada-U.S. meeting could provide further market direction.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 1

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Falling metals prices could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today as investors watch for U.S. manufacturing data, Descartes’ acquisition news, Loblaw’s expansion plans, and Canada-U.S. trade talks.

Bombardier and Ero Copper fell over 4%, while NFI Group and Baytex Energy gained at least 2.3%.

Canadian stocks dropped 283 points to 36,270 on Monday due to U.S.-Iran tensions and Canada-U.S. trade disputes, though energy stocks rose on higher oil and gas prices.

Canadian stocks continued to slide for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors remained worried about renewed U.S.-Iran military tensions and the deepening Canada-U.S. trade dispute. As profit-taking continued, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 283 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 36,270 — registering its biggest single-day decline in nine sessions.

Even as surging crude oil and natural gas prices drove energy stocks higher, sharp declines in other key sectors like mining, technology, and real estate dragged the TSX benchmark down.

Despite recent weakness, the TSX Composite still ended August with a solid 3% gain.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier, Ero Copper, Lundin Mining, and Allied Properties REIT slipped by more than 4% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

On the flip side, NFI Group, Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources, and Baytex Energy inched up by at least 2.3% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

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Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Enbridge, Equinox Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and Descartes Systems (TSX: DSG) were the most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices extended their gains in early trading on Tuesday as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions kept concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz in focus. However, metals prices across the board fell sharply early Tuesday. While elevated crude oil prices could continue to support Canadian energy stocks, weaker gold, silver, and copper prices may put pressure on the TSX benchmark’s heavyweight mining sector at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. manufacturing and job openings data this morning.

On the corporate events side, Alimentation Couche-Tard will announce its latest quarterly earnings report after the market closing bell.

In addition, shares of Descartes Systems and Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) could remain in focus today after both firms announced fresh business updates. Descartes said it acquired California-based Extensiv for about US$120 million in cash, expanding its warehouse management and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities for third-party logistics providers. The deal follows Descartes’s acquisition of transportation management software provider Tai last week.

Meanwhile, Loblaw revealed its plan to invest about $1.2 billion in capital expenditures through the rest of 2026. The company also expects to open roughly 75 new locations this year. The retailer said its expansion remains focused largely on discount grocery banners and pharmacy locations.

Canada-U.S. trade developments will also be in focus as Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne meets U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G20 gathering. The meeting could offer clues on whether stalled trade talks may resume ahead of Canada’s planned September 8 retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. These developments could have an impact on TSX stocks with significant cross-border exposure.

Market movers on the TSX today