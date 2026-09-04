A 6.7% Dividend Stock Worth Considering for Monthly Income

With strong occupancy, resilient cash flows, attractive growth prospects, and a generous dividend yield, this high-yield stock could be an excellent income investment.

Despite a recent accounting loss, the REIT maintains stable cash flows and a robust growth pipeline, positioning it well for sustained financial growth and attractive returns.

Passive income has become increasingly valuable in an uncertain economic environment characterized by geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation. A reliable income stream can provide greater financial stability while helping investors preserve purchasing power as the cost of living rises. One convenient way to generate recurring passive income is through monthly-paying dividend stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts). However, distributions are not guaranteed and ultimately depend on a company’s financial performance and management decisions. Investors should therefore prioritize well-established businesses with resilient cash flows, sustainable payout profiles, and attractive long-term growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, I believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN), which currently offers a forward distribution yield of approximately 6.7%, could be an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors. Let’s examine the REIT’s recent performance, underlying fundamentals, and growth prospects to determine whether the current valuation presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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SmartCentres’ second-quarter performance

SmartCentres operates 201 strategically located properties across Canada and benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with approximately 95% of its tenants having a regional or national presence and 80% providing essential services. Combined with long-term lease agreements with established tenants, this portfolio supports consistently high occupancy and rent collection rates.

The REIT delivered solid operating performance in its recently reported second quarter. During the period, SmartCentres leased approximately 247,000 square feet of previously vacant space and renewed 86% of leases expiring this year, achieving healthy rent growth of 12%. These leasing gains helped lift the occupancy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 98.1%. Meanwhile, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 2.6%, supported by lease-up activity and higher rents.

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However, SmartCentres reported a net and comprehensive loss of $147 million during the quarter compared to net and comprehensive income of $109.2 million in the same period last year. The deterioration was largely attributable to a $196.2 million fair-value loss on its investment properties, which is a non-cash accounting item. Importantly, funds from operations (FFO) adjustments remained relatively stable, with adjusted FFO per unit coming in at $0.54, compared with $0.55 a year earlier.

Overall, the REIT’s underlying operating performance remained resilient despite the reported accounting loss. With its high occupancy, strong leasing activity, healthy rent growth, and stable cash-flow generation, SmartCentres appears well positioned to capitalize on its long-term growth opportunities. Now, let’s examine its growth prospects.

SmartCentres’ growth prospects

Demand for retail space in Canada remains resilient, supported by growing economic activity and limited new supply amid elevated construction costs. SmartCentres is well positioned to capitalize on these favourable market conditions by continuing to expand and diversify its asset base. The REIT is currently developing a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire store, which it expects to hand over in the fourth quarter of this year. It is also advancing self-storage developments in Burnaby and Victoria, following the openings of its facilities in Montreal and Laval. Overall, approximately 0.8 million square feet of retail, self-storage, mixed-use, commercial, office, and industrial properties are currently under construction.

SmartCentres is also strengthening its future development pipeline. During the second quarter, the REIT acquired a 17-acre land parcel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for $10.1 million as part of its retail development program. In addition, it has a substantial development pipeline of approximately 87 million square feet, providing significant visibility into future growth.

With its high occupancy rate, resilient demand for retail space, and substantial pipeline of future projects, SmartCentres appears well positioned to capitalize on favourable market conditions and generate sustainable financial growth in the coming years.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by resilient cash flows, SmartCentres currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 6.7%. The REIT’s valuation also appears reasonable, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19.4. Given its compelling yield, reasonable valuation, resilient operating performance, and solid growth prospects, I believe SmartCentres could be an excellent opportunity for income-seeking investors.