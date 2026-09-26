1 of the Only Stocks You Need to Understand This Year

The rally is backed by explosive profitability: H1 2026 revenue +15.7% to $590.7M and net income +124.2% (Q2 net +269.7% to $19.8M), reflecting strong operational leverage.

Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) has rocketed ~82% YTD to ~$33.52, lifting market cap to about $1.91B and drawing attention as a value‑and‑growth winner (0.6% dividend).

Ever-increasing global defence spending and the resurgence of aerospace manufacturing are providing strong tailwinds for a Canadian aerospace and defence company. Magellan Aerospace (TSX: MAL) has caught investors’ attention following a market-crushing surge this year. At $33.52 per share, the stock has delivered an impressive year-to-date gain of nearly 82%. The modest 0.6% dividend is a bonus.

Moreover, an expanded market cap of $1.91 billion, up from $1 billion at year-end 2025, indicates a thriving enterprise. To understand the business is to see why this under-the-radar outperformer is a compelling buying opportunity for value and growth investors today.

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Not a speculative bet

Don’t mistake Magellan for a high-flying, speculative tech stock that investors chase for massive capital gains. The stock’s rally is anchored in the rock-solid performance of its core Aerospace segment. This integrated aerospace company provides highly complex structural assemblies, aeroengine components, and advanced systems solutions to leading commercial aircraft manufacturers, major defense contractors, and global space agencies.

Because fixed manufacturing costs remain steady as order volumes grow, Magellan experiences tremendous operational leverage. For example, the conversion of commercial fleet renewals in the post-pandemic period, along with rising global defence budgets, flowed straight to the bottom line.

Explosive profit growth

In the first half of the year (six months ending June 30, 2026), revenue increased 15.7% year over year to $590.7 million, while net income climbed 124.2% to $36.3 million compared to the same period in 2025. Notably, net income in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026 soared 269.7% to $19.8 million versus Q2 2025.

On July 20, 2026, the federal government, under Canada’s Munitions Supply Program, awarded Magellan a contract to produce the M-72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon. It will strengthen the country’s ability to manufacture and sustain critical munitions for the Canadian Armed Forces.

In the same month, Magellan signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GE Canada. The MOU establishes a Canadian Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capability for the F414-GE-39E engine of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen E aircraft.

Demand and revenue visibility

Three primary sources provide revenue visibility in the coming years. First are the OEM orders from Boeing and Airbus. Both companies have substantial aircraft backlogs that directly extend Magellan’s production of various key components for their respective commercial aircraft programs. The combined backlog of more than 15,000 aircraft represents many years of production at current manufacturing rates.

Magellan maintains a positive outlook for the aerospace market overall. However, the commercial market is more challenging due to supply chain disruptions and tightening jet fuel supplies. Meanwhile, the defence market is positioned for sustained growth through the rest of the decade. The company cites the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, continued conflict in Ukraine, and NATO’s expanded commitments. Military conflicts will accelerate defence spending.

Strong long-term fundamentals

Magellan Aerospace’s triple-digit net income growth in Q2 and the first half of 2026 is reflected in the stock’s performance. After MAL hit a 52-week high of $45.70 in August, there was short-term profit-taking, but long-term fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. Some analysts see a significant multi-year upside on the horizon.