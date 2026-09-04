Why This Dividend Giant’s 17% Drop Is Worth Investor Attention

The company’s underlying fundamentals remain resilient positioning it well to keep growing its dividend by 5%–9% annually.

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Brookfield Infrastructure’s 17%+ share-price decline from its high has lifted its dividend yield above 4.9%, creating a potentially attractive entry point.

With the S&P/TSX Composite Index remaining strong, opportunities to buy high-quality dividend stocks at compelling valuations are becoming harder to find. Against this backdrop, the more than 17% decline in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) from its high is worth investor attention.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a solid history of paying and consistently increasing its dividend. The recent drop in this dividend giant’s shares has pushed the dividend yield higher, giving investors an attractive entry point while benefiting from future income growth.

More importantly, the company’s underlying fundamentals remain resilient. With a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets and a history of growing distributions, Brookfield Infrastructure appears well-positioned to continue its dividend-growth trajectory.

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Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 17 years

Brookfield Infrastructure has a strong history of rewarding its investors, reflected through 17 straight years of distribution growth. Its payouts are supported by a well-diversified portfolio of long-life assets spanning utilities, transportation, midstream energy, and digital infrastructure.

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Because most of its business operates under long-term contracts or regulatory mechanisms, the firm benefits from highly predictable cash generation. This steady stream of revenue has consistently supported growth in both its distributions and funds from operations (FFO). In fact, since 2009, its FFO has expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%, enabling it to grow its dividend at a CAGR of 9% over the same span.

Moving forward, this defensive operating structure continues to insulate the business from broader economic fluctuations. Roughly 85% of its FFO is indexed to inflation, and an equal proportion originates from contracted or regulated services. Its defensive business model and predictable cash flow positions it well to keep paying and growing its dividend.

At current levels, the stock offers a quarterly payout of $0.46 per unit, yielding over 4.9% annually.

Brookfield Infrastructure to sustain its dividend growth streak

Brookfield Infrastructure appears well placed to extend its track record of dividend increases. It targets a payout ratio of approximately 60% to 70% of funds from operations (FFO), allowing it to retain sufficient cash flow to finance new growth initiatives while maintaining its objective of increasing distributions by roughly 5% to 9% annually.

The company continues to benefit from healthy operating results across its diversified portfolio. In the second quarter of 2026, the data and midstream businesses were particularly strong, with FFO rising 36% and 17%, respectively. The utilities and transport operations also delivered solid results, reflecting that growth remains relatively broad-based across the portfolio.

Brookfield Infrastructure also made meaningful progress during the first half of the year through its asset rotation strategy, with more than $800 million either committed to or invested in new opportunities.

The company is also seeing increasing opportunities in AI-related infrastructure. Its global AI factory strategy is gaining momentum, helping expand the pipeline of potential investments as demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s ability to capitalize on these opportunities is strengthened by its ongoing asset monetization program. The company has generated close to $1.2 billion in proceeds so far this year. These proceeds provide additional flexibility to fund expansion internally while allowing the company to recycle capital from mature assets at attractive valuations.

Overall, Brookfield Infrastructure’s portfolio of high-quality assets, supported by contractual and regulatory frameworks, provides a strong foundation for long-term growth. Rising investment opportunities associated with digitalization and decarbonization could further support earnings expansion, dividend increases, and stronger shareholder returns.