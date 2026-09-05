The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Passive income can provide greater financial stability during uncertain times while helping investors preserve their purchasing power amid inflation. Reinvesting these regular payouts can further enhance long-term returns by harnessing the power of compounding. Moreover, companies with stable business models and resilient cash flows are often better positioned to withstand economic fluctuations, adding stability to investors’ portfolios.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top dividend stocks that I believe are well suited for income-seeking investors.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a diversified energy infrastructure company with more than 200 income-generating assets across North America. Its highly contracted business model and diversified asset base support stable, predictable cash flows, enabling the company to reward shareholders with consistent dividends. Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its payout for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.57%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America continue to support demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company has identified approximately $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest around $10 billion to $11 billion annually in these projects. Management expects these investments to drive adjusted EPS (earnings per share) and cash flow growth at an annualized rate of approximately 5% through the end of this decade, supporting continued dividend growth.

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Given its resilient cash flows, impressive dividend track record, attractive yield, and healthy growth pipeline, Enbridge could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another stock that could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), with a remarkable dividend track record dating back to 1833. The bank provides a diversified range of financial services across multiple countries, helping it generate stable and predictable revenue and cash flows. This resilient business model has supported its consistent dividend payments, while the bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade. BNS currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.49%.

Looking ahead, I expect BNS’s financial performance to benefit from its strategic repositioning toward more profitable North American operations and reduced exposure to riskier and less profitable Latin American markets. In addition, a relatively high interest-rate environment could support the bank’s core lending business by sustaining healthy net interest margins.

With its exceptional dividend history, improving business mix, attractive yield, and potential for stronger financial performance, BNS could be a solid addition to an income-focused portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources

My final pick is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of more than 20% over the past 26 years. The company’s large, low-risk, high-value reserves, diversified asset base, relatively low capital reinvestment requirements, and efficient operations have enabled resilient financial results and cash flows across various commodity price environments. This strong financial profile has supported consistent dividend payments and increases. CNQ currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, translating into a forward yield of 3.54%.

Looking ahead, elevated oil and natural gas prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions could provide a favourable backdrop for CNQ. The company is also strengthening its production capabilities, having invested $4.4 billion during the first two quarters and remaining on track to invest approximately $7.6 billion this year. Moreover, its roughly five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves and proven reserve life of approximately 30 years provide significant visibility into its long-term production and cash-flow potential. Given its impressive dividend growth, resilient operations, strong reserve base, and attractive growth prospects, CNQ could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors.