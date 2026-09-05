Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge, with its 5.57% yield, offers stable cash flows from a diversified asset base and a significant growth pipeline, supporting continued dividend increases and investor income.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia offers a 3.49% yield, supported by its strong dividend history and strategic focus on profitable North American operations amid a high-interest-rate environment.
  • Canadian Natural Resources boasts a 3.54% yield, backed by resilient operations and substantial reserves, ensuring dividend growth and stable income through favorable market conditions.

Passive income can provide greater financial stability during uncertain times while helping investors preserve their purchasing power amid inflation. Reinvesting these regular payouts can further enhance long-term returns by harnessing the power of compounding. Moreover, companies with stable business models and resilient cash flows are often better positioned to withstand economic fluctuations, adding stability to investors’ portfolios.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top dividend stocks that I believe are well suited for income-seeking investors.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a diversified energy infrastructure company with more than 200 income-generating assets across North America. Its highly contracted business model and diversified asset base support stable, predictable cash flows, enabling the company to reward shareholders with consistent dividends. Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its payout for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.57%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America continue to support demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company has identified approximately $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest around $10 billion to $11 billion annually in these projects. Management expects these investments to drive adjusted EPS (earnings per share) and cash flow growth at an annualized rate of approximately 5% through the end of this decade, supporting continued dividend growth.

Given its resilient cash flows, impressive dividend track record, attractive yield, and healthy growth pipeline, Enbridge could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another stock that could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), with a remarkable dividend track record dating back to 1833. The bank provides a diversified range of financial services across multiple countries, helping it generate stable and predictable revenue and cash flows. This resilient business model has supported its consistent dividend payments, while the bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade. BNS currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.49%.

Looking ahead, I expect BNS’s financial performance to benefit from its strategic repositioning toward more profitable North American operations and reduced exposure to riskier and less profitable Latin American markets. In addition, a relatively high interest-rate environment could support the bank’s core lending business by sustaining healthy net interest margins.

With its exceptional dividend history, improving business mix, attractive yield, and potential for stronger financial performance, BNS could be a solid addition to an income-focused portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources

My final pick is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of more than 20% over the past 26 years. The company’s large, low-risk, high-value reserves, diversified asset base, relatively low capital reinvestment requirements, and efficient operations have enabled resilient financial results and cash flows across various commodity price environments. This strong financial profile has supported consistent dividend payments and increases. CNQ currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, translating into a forward yield of 3.54%.

Looking ahead, elevated oil and natural gas prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions could provide a favourable backdrop for CNQ. The company is also strengthening its production capabilities, having invested $4.4 billion during the first two quarters and remaining on track to invest approximately $7.6 billion this year. Moreover, its roughly five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves and proven reserve life of approximately 30 years provide significant visibility into its long-term production and cash-flow potential. Given its impressive dividend growth, resilient operations, strong reserve base, and attractive growth prospects, CNQ could be an excellent choice for income-seeking investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 Invested at 8% for 20 Years Could Become $46,610

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$10,000 doesn’t need perfect timing to become meaningful wealth — it mainly needs time and compounding.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

How I’m Structuring My $7,000 TFSA for Steady Monthly Payouts

| Puja Tayal

Learn the importance of structuring your portfolio to achieve steady payouts and minimize risk through smart diversification.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Turn $25,000 Into $130 in Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TFSA strategy invests $25,000 across two monthly REITs to generate approximately $130 in tax-free passive income every month.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Lock-In Right Now for Long-Term Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks are off their highs and pay attractive dividends.

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a 6.6% Dividend Stock Trading Near a 52-Week Low

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian stock currently trades just 2% above its 52-week low while offering a juicy 6.6% annualized dividend yield.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

This 5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Turn $20,000 Into $95.64 a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$20,000 can turn into nearly $100 a month in dividends, but only if the cash flow behind the yield is…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This TFSA Setup Could Generate Over $110 a Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TFSA setup invests $30,000 across an ETF and two REITs to generate over $110 a month in tax-free income.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 8% From Its High to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is back on track, but shares are slipping again going into late-summer.

Read more »