1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 11% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

This Canadian income stock’s recent pullback could give long-term investors a chance to lock in a 4.2% dividend yield while gaining exposure to a regulated utility business.

Emera expects 2026 adjusted EPS growth to exceed its 5% to 7% annual target range and remains on track to maintain the same growth range through 2030.

The company invested more than $1.7 billion in customer-focused infrastructure during the first half of 2026 and remains on track with its $4 billion annual capital plan.

Emera stock is trading about 11% below its 52-week high while still offering a 4.2% annualized dividend yield.

While you can’t expect any stock to be truly perfect, some businesses still come remarkably close to what you want from a lifelong income investment. Usually, such stocks have the potential to continue to perform well through recessions, market rallies, trade tensions, and inflationary pressures.

And Emera (TSX: EMA) fits that description well. Its regulated utility operations provide electricity and natural gas to millions of customers, giving the company a relatively predictable foundation from which to grow. The company is also investing heavily in infrastructure that should expand that earnings base over time, while recent asset sales have left Emera more focused on its core regulated businesses.

In this article, I’ll explain why Emera’s recent pullback makes it a practically perfect Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold for the long term.

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Why Emera looks attractive for lifelong income

Headquartered in Halifax, Emera has a diversified energy and services portfolio focused mainly on regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, along with natural gas utilities. Its operations span Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

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With a market cap of $21.5 billion, EMA stock currently trades at $69.73 per share. Although its shares remain up 7% over the last year, they have fallen nearly 10% in the last 30 days. It also rewards investors with reliable dividends, with its yield currently standing at 4.2%.

The recent weakness in EMA stock comes at a time when Emera continues to streamline its portfolio and focus more closely on its core regulated utility businesses. Notably, the company completed the sale of New Mexico Gas Company to Bernhard Capital Partners in August. That followed the May sale of Grand Bahama Power Company. These transactions completed its portfolio optimization strategy and helped sharpen its focus on high-quality regulated utilities.

At the same time, the utility firm continues to spend heavily on infrastructure that could support future earnings growth. During the first half of 2026, Emera’s utilities invested more than $1.7 billion in customer-focused infrastructure. It also remained on track to execute its $4 billion capital plan for the full year.

Hidden signs of underlying business strength

Emera’s adjusted net income in the second quarter fell about 10% year-over-year (YoY) to $212 million. At the same time, its adjusted earnings also declined to $0.69 per share from $0.79 a year ago. This drop partly reflected higher interest expense and foreign exchange losses at the corporate level and weaker earnings from New Mexico Gas Company.

However, its year-to-date financials still looked encouraging. Emera’s adjusted net profit during that period rose 2% YoY to $627 million. In the first six months of the year, higher earnings from Peoples Gas System, Emera Energy Services, and Tampa Electric backed the growth, along with stronger equity earnings from Bear Swamp and a higher income tax recovery. Adding to the optimism, its operating cash flow before working capital improved 8% from the same period last year.

What makes this reliable Canadian stock even more attractive

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, Emera’s long-term earnings outlook remains stable. The company expects its 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth to come in above its annual target range of 5% to 7%. It also remains on track to deliver 5% to 7% adjusted EPS growth through 2030.

Overall, Emera’s regulated utility base, large capital program, improving year-to-date cash flow, and 4.2% dividend yield make its recent pullback look really attractive, especially for long-term, income-focused investors.