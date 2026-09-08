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2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

These top Canadian stocks have the potential to deliver solid growth and outperform the broader equity market by a wide margin.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • With $2,000 to invest, these top Canadian stocks offer solid growth ahead.
  • Aritzia offers strong long-term growth potential, supported by rising sales, new boutiques, and significant U.S. expansion opportunities.
  • Bird Construction is delivering solid revenue and earnings growth and stands to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure investment cycle.

You don’t need a huge amount of money to start building a long-term investment portfolio. With $2,000, investors can gain exposure to top Canadian stocks with the potential to deliver solid growth and create value over time.

The key is choosing businesses with strong underlying fundamentals, sustainable growth opportunities, and the financial strength to weather changing economic conditions. It’s also worth spreading your investment across different companies or sectors rather than putting all your money in one place.

If you have $2,000 available to invest today, here are two top Canadian stocks to buy right now.

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian stock #1: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now. Following a strong run-up, Aritzia shares have recently pulled back somewhat as investors took profits. This temporary weakness, however, offers an attractive entry point, as the company’s long-term growth story remains intact.

Aritzia has delivered impressive results in recent years. Since fiscal 2022, the company’s revenue and earnings have increased at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of approximately 25% and 22%, respectively. With several growth initiatives still underway, the company appears well positioned to maintain its momentum.

Continued consumer demand, the expansion of its boutique footprint, and healthy traffic across both its retail stores and online platforms should support its growth. In particular, the U.S. represents a significant opportunity. Aritzia expects to open 12 to 13 new boutiques in fiscal 2027, including 11 to 12 in the U.S., reflecting the market’s importance to its expansion strategy.

The fashion retailer also has several levers to improve profitability. Increasing full-price sales, tighter inventory management, and disciplined control of operating costs could support stronger margins and further earnings growth.

Looking ahead, demand for Aritzia’s differentiated apparel offerings should continue to support sales, while newly opened boutiques provide additional avenues for expansion. At the same time, investments in its digital platform could boost customer engagement and help the retailer build stronger long-term relationships with shoppers.

Given its strong operating track record, attractive growth opportunities, and continued U.S. expansion, Aritzia remains a compelling Canadian stock to consider at current levels.

Top Canadian stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is another top Canadian stock to buy now. Although BDT shares have already delivered significant gains so far this year, the company’s underlying operating performance indicates that it still has room to run.

Bird generated 16.5% year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2026, with each of its business segments contributing to the increase. Profitability improved even more rapidly, with adjusted EPS climbing 30.1%.

Bird Construction’s growth trajectory remains solid, with its top line expected to jump by over 20% year over year.

Bird Construction is expected to benefit from Canada’s long-term infrastructure investment cycle. Rising spending from governments and private-sector organizations is creating opportunities across construction and maintenance markets.

The company has strong exposure to areas such as defence, healthcare, nuclear power, LNG, renewable energy, critical minerals, and transportation. These sectors are expected to receive substantial investment over the next several years. Bird could also benefit from the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

Bird’s growing backlog adds to its earnings visibility. In the second quarter, the company continued to secure new awarded and contracted work. The backlog has also become more favourable, with a greater proportion consisting of collaborative, lower-risk contracts and improved margin potential.

With a solid balance sheet, a substantial project pipeline, and an acquisition strategy aimed at creating shareholder value, Bird appears well positioned to capitalize on its growth opportunities.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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