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Carney’s Investment Summit: What Canadian Investors Need to Know

Here’s why Carney’s investment summit earlier this month could benefit high-quality TSX stocks for years to come.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Direct Investment in High-Potential Projects: NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) offers significant long-term potential with its Rook I uranium project, slated to become one of the world's largest uranium mines, though it carries construction and operational risks.
  • Broader Business Opportunities from Summit Projects: Investing in engineering firms like AtkinsRealis (TSX:ATRL) provides diversification and stability, leveraging its extensive $20.2 billion backlog and gaining from increased Canadian infrastructure investments.
  • Strategic Infrastructure Growth: The summit’s significant investment commitments and supportive fiscal policies like the Productivity Mega Deduction present compelling opportunities in Canadian infrastructure, benefiting companies beyond those directly owning new projects.

When investors look at the opportunities coming out of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s investment summit earlier this month, it’s natural for your attention to gravitate towards the companies proposing the biggest new projects.

That makes sense, since those projects could create significant growth potential for years. However, a major project can also create years of work for the engineering firms and other businesses needed to get it built.

That’s why the summit was such a positive development for Canadian investors. The investments could create a tonne of opportunities for TSX stocks beyond the companies that own the projects.

In total, the summit generated nearly $500 billion in new investment commitments, almost half of the government’s broader goal of attracting $1 trillion in total investment over the next five years.

Furthermore, CPP Investments and Brookfield Asset Management launched the $50 billion Maple Fund to invest in Canadian infrastructure and strategic industries.

Meanwhile, the federal government also announced its Productivity Mega Deduction, designed to let businesses write off a wider range of capital investments sooner.

Therefore, although energy stocks and the war in Iran continue to dominate a lot of the headlines today, there are quietly a tonne of attractive long-term opportunities for investors as Carney continues to push Canada to diversify its economy and make it easier for businesses to invest in major projects at home.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking to take advantage of these opportunities, here are two ways to benefit.

businessmen shake hands to close a deal

Source: Getty Images

One of the most intriguing projects from Carney’s investment summit

The simplest way to invest in projects that could help grow Canada’s economy for years is to buy shares of the companies developing them, such as NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE).

NexGen is intriguing because its Rook I uranium project in Saskatchewan was included in the summit prospectus, and construction is already underway.

The company received a licence earlier this year to prepare the site and build the mine. Once Rook I is operating, NexGen expects it could produce up to 30 million pounds of uranium annually, which would put it among the world’s largest uranium mines.

That gives the stock significant long-term potential, particularly as countries look to nuclear power to meet growing electricity demand.

It also makes access to capital important since NexGen estimates the project will cost roughly $2.2 billion to build.

Of course, investors buying NexGen today are investing in a mine that still needs to be completed before it can start producing uranium, so there are still considerable risks to be mindful of.

Nevertheless, with work already underway and a project that could substantially increase Canada’s uranium production, NexGen is one of the most interesting TSX stocks to watch as more capital flows towards major Canadian developments.

An engineering stock that can benefit from more projects

Besides investing directly in the stocks developing the projects, which can often come with high risks, another opportunity Carney’s investment summit created is for all the businesses needed to support them.

That includes companies supplying materials, railways moving them and a massive engineering firm like AtkinsRealis (TSX: ATRL) helping get the projects built.

Owning those businesses alongside some of the stocks running the projects is a great way to diversify and position yourself. AtkinsRealis has work across many different projects and can get paid for helping build them before any one mine starts producing uranium.

Furthermore, AtkinsRealis already had a $20.2 billion backlog at the end of June, even before Carney’s investment summit. That existing workload gives investors a business with projects already in hand, alongside the potential to win more as investment in Canada grows.

So, while NexGen offers more direct upside from one major development, AtkinsRealis gives investors exposure to the broader work involved in building and upgrading Canadian infrastructure.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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