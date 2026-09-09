3 TSX Stocks Under $100 With Big Potential

These TSX stocks are backed by solid fundamentals and have exposure to sectors with favourable long-term trends.

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MDA Space could benefit from expanding space, satellite, and defence markets, backed by a roughly $4 billion backlog and $40 billion opportunity pipeline.

Bird Construction is positioned to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure boom, a growing backlog, and demand across high-growth sectors.

Investors do not always need to look at high-priced stocks to find compelling opportunities on the TSX. Several high-quality TSX stocks still trade below $100 and offer solid growth prospects. Strong fundamentals back these companies and offer exposure to sectors with favourable long-term trends.

In this context, here are three TSX stocks priced under $100 that could deliver solid returns.

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Under-$100 TSX stock #1: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX: CEU) is a compelling TSX stock trading under $100 with significant upside potential. It offers specialized chemical solutions to the oil and gas sector, helping producers enhance well performance, increase operational efficiency, and protect critical infrastructure. Its business model is supported by recurring demand, as revenue is driven not only by drilling activity but also by the ongoing intensity of oil and gas production.

CES also benefits from its substantial U.S. revenue exposure, vertically integrated operations across the U.S. and Canada, and flexible supply chain, which help the company navigate tariff-related pressures.

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The company delivered solid revenue and earnings growth, supported by its presence in key energy-producing markets, rising chemical usage across drilling and production operations, customer additions, market share gains, and strategic acquisitions. Its asset-light model also contributes to a strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow, giving CES the flexibility to fund expansion while returning cash to shareholders.

Going forward, CES Energy is positioned to benefit from solid demand, stronger upstream activity, increased service intensity, and broader adoption of advanced chemical solutions. Its integrated operations and disciplined approach to capital allocation should further strengthen its ability to capture rising demand.

Under-$100 TSX stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is another attractive under-$100 TSX stock that has delivered massive gains in the last three years. Despite the rally, it still has solid upside potential, benefiting from Canada’s infrastructure spending boom. It continues to secure large, high-value construction and maintenance contracts, which provides strong revenue visibility.

The construction and maintenance company operates across industrial, building, and infrastructure sectors. It has strong exposure to defence, healthcare, nuclear power, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable energy, critical minerals, and transportation, supporting its future growth. Bird could also benefit from the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

Bird has a healthy balance sheet, which supports strategic acquisitions. Moreover, its growing backlog adds visibility to its earnings.

With exposure to multiple high-growth end markets, a substantial project pipeline, strategic acquisitions, and solid financial flexibility, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver big gains in the long run.

Under-$100 TSX stock #3: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is another under-$100 TSX stock investors can consider for its big upside potential. As one of Canada’s leading space technology companies, MDA Space will benefit from the rapid expansion of the global space economy. The recent pullback in MDA stock presents an attractive entry point for investors looking to start a long position.

The company’s diversified business gives it exposure to several fast-growing segments, including Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence. Higher government and defence spending, increasing demand for satellite connectivity, and the growing use of space-based data could provide additional growth opportunities in the years ahead.

MDA Space’s outlook is supported by an estimated $40-billion opportunity pipeline, along with its acquisitions of CLS and Blue Canyon Technologies. These acquisitions strengthen its capabilities, increase its addressable market, and could drive greater recurring revenue and earnings over time. The company also reported a backlog of approximately $4 billion at the end of the second quarter, offering strong visibility into future revenue.

With demand for satellite infrastructure, connectivity, and geospatial intelligence continuing to grow, MDA Space is poised to deliver solid growth and gain market share.