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Retirees Love Dividends: Here’s the Number That Matters More Than Yield

A tempting 7% yield can vanish fast, so checking the payout ratio helps confirm a dividend is actually sustainable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A high yield can be risky if the company is paying out nearly all its earnings or cash flow.
  • The payout ratio shows how much room a dividend has before it becomes vulnerable in a downturn.
  • Canadian Utilities yields about 3.6% with an estimated 66% adjusted payout ratio, suggesting better durability than many higher yields.

A 7% dividend yield looks considerably more helpful than a 3.5% yield when retirement bills arrive. Unfortunately, the larger number becomes rather less impressive if the company can’t afford to keep paying it.

That’s why I’d look beyond yield and find the dividend payout ratio before buying any income stock. Yield tells retirees how much income a stock provides at today’s price. The payout ratio helps reveal whether that income can survive tomorrow.

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Paying out

The payout ratio compares a company’s dividend with the earnings or cash flow available to fund it. A business earning $1 per share and paying a $0.60 dividend has a 60% earnings payout ratio. The remaining 40% can support debt repayment, expansion, share repurchases, or an emergency reserve.

A ratio approaching or exceeding 100% deserves considerably more investigation. It suggests the company is distributing nearly everything it earns, or possibly more. That leaves little room for a recession, higher borrowing costs, or one of those pesky unexpected expenses.

However, investors also need to use the appropriate version of the ratio. Real estate investment trusts (REIT) are generally assessed using adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Pipelines often use distributable cash flow, while banks and utilities may be examined using adjusted earnings. Therefore, there isn’t one perfect calculation for every business, which is why successful dividend investing requires occasionally venturing beyond the number displayed beside the stock chart.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) provides a useful example. The company owns regulated electricity and natural gas infrastructure in Canada and Australia, along with energy storage, electricity generation, and industrial water operations. Regulated utilities can earn approved returns on the capital invested in their systems. That creates relatively predictable earnings and cash flow, since customers don’t generally stop heating their homes because the stock market had a difficult day.

Canadian Utilities stock has increased its annual dividend for more than five consecutive decades. More recently, during the first six months of 2026, Canadian Utilities generated adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share and declared $0.92 in dividends. That produces an adjusted earnings payout ratio of approximately 66%. In other words, roughly one-third of adjusted earnings remained after paying shareholders.

A $10,000 investment at the recent price would purchase 194 full shares for $9,952.20. Based on the current $1.85 annualized dividend, that position could generate approximately $358.74 per year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CU$51.30194$1.8492$358.74Quarterly$9,952.20

Retirees could hold the stock inside a TFSA to receive those dividends tax-free, provided they have sufficient contribution room.

Digging deeper

Second-quarter adjusted earnings increased 16% year over year to $140 million. Rate-base growth, inflation-linked adjustments, and higher Australian customer rates supported the improvement.

Near $51.30, Canadian Utilities offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.6% and trades around 20 times forecast earnings. That valuation isn’t especially cheap for a slow-growing utility, particularly after the shares climbed substantially from their 52-week low.

Debt is the clearest risk. Canadian Utilities had approximately $12.1 billion of long-term debt at the end of the second quarter. Utilities routinely borrow to finance enormous infrastructure projects, but elevated interest rates can increase financing costs and reduce the cash available for shareholders.

Bottom line

Yield tells retirees what a stock pays, but it’s the payout ratio that helps determine whether the business can continue paying it.

Canadian Utilities’ 3.6% yield won’t dominate an income-stock leaderboard. Its approximately 66% first-half adjusted earnings payout ratio, improving earnings, and lengthy dividend-growth record make the payment more credible than many larger yields.

Retirement income should be dependable before it’s impressive. A sustainable 3.6% dividend can be considerably more valuable than a 7% yield on its way to becoming zero.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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