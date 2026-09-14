Before You Buy a Covered-Call ETF, Check These 3 Numbers

A covered-call ETF’s big “yield” can hide return-of-capital and capped upside, so check the numbers that show what you’re really getting.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Judge it by long-term total return after fees, since a high payout with a falling unit price isn’t real income growth.

Look up the option coverage percentage, because higher coverage usually means less upside in strong rallies.

Covered-call distributions can include dividends, option premiums, gains, and sometimes your own capital, so compare forward and trailing yields.

A 7%, 10%, or even 15% distribution yield can make a covered-call exchange-traded fund (ETF) look like an income machine assembled specifically for your retirement account.

Yet that distribution isn’t the same as a dividend from the underlying companies. It can combine dividends, option premiums, capital gains, and sometimes return of capital. Meanwhile, the fund may surrender part of its upside whenever markets rise quickly.

Covered-call ETFs can still be useful. I’d simply check three numbers before allowing the headline yield to make the entire decision.

Source: Getty Images

Check distribution

A covered-call strategy owns stocks and sells call options against some of those holdings. The buyer pays a premium for the right to purchase the shares at a predetermined price. The fund collects that premium and can distribute the cash to investors.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

Consider BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: ZWC). It owns dividend-paying Canadian companies and supplements their income by writing covered calls. Its recent $0.12 monthly distribution equals $1.44 annually. Near $22.77 per unit, that produces a forward distribution yield of approximately 6.3%.

However, the trailing 12-month yield was closer to 5.8% because ZWC paid smaller monthly distributions earlier in the year.

Which yield should investors use? Both provide useful information. The forward yield shows what the latest payment would produce if maintained for 12 months. The trailing yield shows what investors actually received over the previous year.

Option coverage

The next number is the percentage of the portfolio covered by written call options. Selling calls generates more premium income, but it can also limit more of the portfolio’s gains. If a stock climbs above the option’s strike price, the fund may have to sell it or settle the option instead of participating fully in the rally.

A fund writing calls against 25% of its portfolio retains more potential upside than one overwriting 75%, all else being equal. Strike prices and expiry dates also matter, but the coverage ratio provides a useful starting point.

Unfortunately, it isn’t always displayed beside the yield. Investors may need to open the ETF facts, prospectus, or latest holdings report. This trade-off is central to understanding how covered-call ETFs work. The premium isn’t free money. Investors receive current income in exchange for surrendering some possible future appreciation.

Total return

A monthly distribution tells you how much cash left the fund. Total return tells you whether the investment actually created wealth after including distributions and changes in unit price. Suppose a fund pays an 8% distribution while its unit price falls 6%. The investor hasn’t earned an 8% return. Before tax and reinvestment effects, the economic gain is closer to 2%.

That’s why I’d compare the ETF’s three-, five-, and ideally 10-year annualized total returns with a comparable fund that doesn’t sell covered calls. Check rising, falling, and sideways periods. Covered calls may shine when markets move sideways or rise gradually, because the fund can retain option premiums without surrendering enormous gains.

During a powerful bull market, the strategy can lag as winning positions are called away. During a sharp decline, premiums may soften the damage, but they won’t turn stocks into guaranteed investments.

Bottom line

Before buying a covered-call ETF, check its distribution yield and composition, option coverage, and long-term total return.

ZWC’s approximately 6.3% forward yield looks attractive, but the payment is only one part of the investment. Investors should understand how much upside the options may surrender, whether the unit price is holding up, and what remains after the 0.72% expense ratio.

Income matters, but the amount of your own capital still standing beside it matters considerably more.