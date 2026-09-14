Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tariff Trouble: 2 Canadian Stocks to Maybe Avoid Right Now

Tariff Trouble: 2 Canadian Stocks to Maybe Avoid Right Now

Magna International (TSX:MG) and another stock that’s fallen under pressure amid the trade war.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Tariffs and a brief spike in oil above US$100 are reviving inflation/rate worries, but a trade deal could arrive soon and reward investors who buy into weakness instead of panic-selling.
  • Watch Magna and Bombardier on further dips: Magna looks more like a hold until it gets cheaper, while Bombardier’s pullback makes it worth tracking (and possibly starting small) despite trade-war risk.

With tariffs back on the table and oil briefly soaring past US$100 per barrel, there’s real fear that inflation and higher rates could be on the table over the next year. Indeed, time will tell how the tit-for-tat trade war ends, but given what both sides stand to lose, one has to think that a deal will be inked at some point in the next couple of months.

With Mexico and the U.S. moving towards a bilateral deal, my guess is that the tariff trouble will soon be replaced with a deal that helps spark investor enthusiasm. Indeed, whenever you dig into how bad things could get, it’s easy to hit the sell button and ask questions later. And while there’s probably nothing investors dislike more than uncertainty, I do think that brave investors can take advantage of the dips, which may very well result in short-term pain for long-term gains. In this piece, we’ll look at two names that I’d be willing to watch on the way down.

While they could be in for more pain as the tariff war looks to take its next steps (maybe there will be selling pressure if time goes on with no deal), I would look to add to a position on further weakness, perhaps steadily over time.

Indeed, tariffs are scary, especially when they kick off in an inflationary environment, but, in due time, such scary circumstances tend to resolve. And, for investors, that makes panic-selling the wrong answer, even in the face of profound question marks tied to trade, the macro picture, or something else.

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

Magna International

First, we have shares of Magna International (TSX: MG), which I think could be a worthy pick-up once the worst of the tariff scares work their way into the shares. Indeed, with the Canadian auto scene in the crosshairs, it feels natural to hit the sell button on a name like MG while looking to ask questions later.

While I’m not ready to back up the truck quite yet on the top-tier auto supplier, I do think that another return below the $90 per-share mark could be on the table, especially if a trade deal doesn’t happen until much later on in the year. While I’m avoiding the name because its shares aren’t exactly dirt-cheap at 24.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I do think that management’s confidence swimming forward in spite of tariffs is encouraging.

In short, Magna’s an at-risk play amid the trade war, but, at the same time, a deal could cause a sudden upward spike. As such, the name looks more like a hold than a buy or a sell.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) was recently made a target amid the brutal trade war. And it was the last thing that the shares needed. Now down close to 20% from recent highs, there’s potential for the bear to keep clawing away at the still-decent year-to-date returns of around 25%.

Indeed, it feels like a good time to take some profits off the table, especially considering the U.S. exposure from the name and what it stands to lose if the trade war gets worse. Indeed, it’s mostly catastrophizing and uncertainty that are clouding an otherwise decent company.

While it might be too soon to buy, I do think it’s a worthy watch, especially considering the ground the firm has gained in recent years. While I’m avoiding it for now, I wouldn’t be against nibbling on a starter position right here at $300 and change.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 6.9% Dividend Stock Delivers

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers reliable monthly cash. It has a solid dividend payment history and currently offers a yield of…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

You Spent 30 Years Building an RRSP: Here’s How Not to Waste it in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An RRSP can become “expensive” in retirement if you wait until 71 and then face large, taxable RRIF withdrawals on…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Stock Has AI Upside I Didn’t Expect

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock boasts strong AI upside, despite being neither a software developer nor a chipmaker.

Read more »

scientist monitors quantum computer
Tech Stocks

Quantum Computing Stocks Are Hot: Here’s a Canadian One to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

Explore the fascinating world of Quantum Computing and its potential to revolutionize technology and problem-solving.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Energy Stocks

Where Will Cenovus Stock Be in the Next 3 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With energy prices boosting Cenovus’s cash flow, here’s how the company is benefiting and positioning itself for the future.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Want a Million-Dollar TFSA? Start With This Boring Decision

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar TFSA is more likely built by automatic $7,000 yearly contributions than by one “miracle” stock.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock is for People Who Hate Managing Their Investments

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian dividend stock offers growing steady income, making it ideal for investors who prefer spending less time managing their…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Wealthy Habit That Matters More Than Finding the Next Ten-Bagger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Getting rich doesn’t require finding one ten-bagger if you consistently invest meaningful amounts over decades.

Read more »