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Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

A small-cap Canadian growth stock is a compelling investment opportunity at its current share price.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) — TSX30 #16 — has surged (three‑year dividend‑adjusted +577%, YTD +82%) and trades at $21.02 with analyst targets near $29.75 (+41% upside).
  • The aerospace/defense electronics and PCB maker delivered H1 2026 sales +9.2%, adjusted net +26.5% and FCF +181% to $7.6M, with a $193.5M backlog (≈$127M expected to convert by Q2 FY2027).
  • Management targets 15% CAGR through organic growth and M&A, maintains low debt, mitigates U.S. tariff risk via non‑U.S. revenue shift, and calls the current price a compelling entry point.

On September 9, 2026, the Toronto Stock Exchange released the 2026 TSX30 List, the flagship program recognizing Canada’s 30 top-performing growth stocks. Half or 15 in this year’s edition are first-timers. If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap, high-growth opportunity among them, Firan Technology Group (TSX: FTG) is the one. 

FTG ranked 16th, delivering a plus-577% dividend-adjusted price return over three years. My “dirt-cheap” description connotes undervalued relative to its massive growth potential, not a troubled company. At $21.02 per share, the year-to-date gain is nearly 82%. Had you invested $7,000 at year-end 2025, your money would be $12,739 today. Analysts’12-month average price target is $29.75, a potential plus-41.5% upside.

Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Positioned for long-term success

Brad Bourne, President and CEO of Firan Technology Group, said, “Over the past several years, FTG has focused on strengthening its position as a leading aerospace and defence electronics company by expanding its global footprint and investing in capabilities that support the long-term growth of our business.” He added that the company is well-positioned for long-term success.

The $529 million company supplies aerospace and defence electronics products and subsystems globally. Firan’s multi-year defence backlogs and record quarterly bookings provides cash flow generation visibility. FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace, its core operating units, deliver technology-driven solutions.

The first segment provides high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs), cockpit displays, and specialized electronic assemblies for defence contractors and leading commercial plane makers Boeing and Airbus. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures avionic subsystem hardware, including Multifunction Control and Display Unit (MCDU) keyboards. Its aerospace products are used in commercial aero and defence platforms.

Firan’s ultimate objective is to become the dominant player in the PCB industry. The company also aims to deliver a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and double its growth every five years through organic growth and acquisition.

Thriving business

FTG’s thriving business is reflected in the stock’s performance. In the first half of fiscal 2026 (six months ending May 29, 2026), total sales and adjusted net earnings increased 9.2% and 26.5% year-over-year, respectively, to $100 million and $8.6 million. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) surged 181.3% to $7.6 million compared to the same period in 2025.

By balancing sales between commercial aerospace and defence customers, the Toronto-based company can maintain stable revenue streams as each market goes through its normal cycles. Thus far in fiscal 2026, FTG Circuits accounts for 65% of total revenue.

As of May 29, 2026, the backlog is $193.5 million. Firan expects to convert 65.7%, or about $127 million, to revenue by the end of Q2 fiscal 2027, with the balance in ensuing years. Bourne said FTG reduces U.S. tariff risk by growing non-U.S. revenue for non-U.S. sites. The company also moves non-U.S. customer orders to non-U.S. facilities where possible.

Strong foundation for future growth

Firan Technology, a fast-rising small-cap stock, presents a dynamic growth story. The company plans to capitalize on industry tailwinds and strong end-market demand. FTG’s growth potential and backlog visibility are high, while debt risk is low.

According to Bourne, top-line growth drives FTG’s profitability. It should also strengthen its long-term financial stability. The current share price is a good entry point, if not a steal.  

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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