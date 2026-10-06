Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Foreign Money Is Pouring Into Canadian Banks: Is This One Still Worth Buying?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Foreign Money Is Pouring Into Canadian Banks: Is This One Still Worth Buying?

I’d still consider BNS for a long-term portfolio, although I’d build the position gradually rather than chase a rally that foreign investors have already helped start.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Foreign ownership of Canada’s large banks has reached its highest level in roughly 25 years.  
  • Scotiabank’s improving profitability gives investors more than foreign buying alone to support the shares.
  • The stock still offers a 3.5% yield, although its higher valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

Canadian banks spent years being treated like the sensible shoes of global investing. Reliable, profitable, and not exactly something international investors rushed across the border to buy.

Today, that’s changing. Foreign institutions owned 19.3% of Canada’s large banks in May 2026, according to an analysis from Brompton Funds. That was the highest level in roughly 25 years of data, up from 17.7% just one year earlier.

More buyers can support share prices. Unfortunately, they can also turn yesterday’s bargain into today’s considerably more expensive bank stock.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Canada is back on the shopping list

Foreign investors have several reasons to look north. Canadian banks remain highly capitalized, while their wealth management and capital markets businesses have reduced dependence on traditional lending. Canada is also attracting more attention around infrastructure, energy and major-project investment, potentially creating more lending and advisory opportunities.

The catch is valuation. The Big Six recently traded around 15 times expected earnings, versus a 10-year average closer to 11 times. Investors buying Canadian bank stocks today are therefore paying considerably more for the same collection of mortgages, deposits and investment-banking desks.

That doesn’t necessarily make the banks bad investments. It means I’d rather look for the one where earnings are catching up with the share price. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) has a decent argument.

The turnaround

Scotiabank operates personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses, with operations stretching from Canada through the United States and Latin America. Management has been simplifying that sprawling footprint and focusing capital around a North American corridor connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The latest quarter provided something investors have been waiting for: evidence the strategy is actually improving returns. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share jumped to $2.28 from $1.88 a year earlier. Adjusted return on equity (ROE) reached 14.2%, exceeding management’s medium-term target of greater than 14%.

Its capital cushion remained sturdy as well. Scotiabank finished the quarter with a 13.1% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio while still repurchasing 8.6 million shares.

Income incoming

Scotiabank increased its quarterly dividend to $1.14 this year. At a recent share price of $129.02, the $4.56 annualized payout produces a yield of about 3.5%. Here’s what $10,000 would currently produce.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$129.0277$4.56$351.12Quarterly$9,934.54

That yield is no longer spectacular by bank-stock standards, largely because the shares have climbed. Yet dividend growth, buybacks, and improving earnings can still add to the return over time, which is the attraction of strong Canadian dividend stocks.

Not the bargain it was

This is where I’d temper the enthusiasm. BNS now trades around 13.9 times forward earnings. That remains below the roughly 15 times multiple recently attached to the Big Six overall, but it is well above the valuation investors became accustomed to over the last decade.

The shares are also around 26% above where they began 2026. Investors arriving after the foreign money shouldn’t expect the same easy rerating.

Credit remains another risk. Canada’s highly indebted consumers are vulnerable to weaker employment and higher borrowing costs, while Scotiabank’s international operations add currency, political and economic exposure.

Bottom line

Foreign investors discovering Canadian banks is good news for existing shareholders. New investors need to be more selective now that everybody else has discovered this corner of the market.

Scotiabank no longer looks cheap, yet its record quarter, improving ROE, strong capital position, and 3.5% dividend suggest the business is finally catching up with its rerated share price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Withdrawing From Your TFSA? This Timing Mistake Could Cost 1% a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA withdrawal is tax-free, but replacing it too soon can accidentally create an expensive overcontribution.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

I’m Putting My Next $2,000 Into This 4.5% Dividend Stock

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has a 4.5% dividend yield.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

How Dividends, CPP and OAS Can Fit Together in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

CPP and OAS rarely pay for a full retirement. Here's how quality TSX dividend stocks such as BAM can fill…

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. Telus: The Dividend Stock I’d Put $10,000 Into Today

| Sneha Nahata

Both Enbridge and Telus stocks have been favourites among income investors for their dividend yield and growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Make $250 a Month Tax-Free: The 4-Stock TFSA Plan I’d Follow

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to generate $250/month of tax-free passive income, this TFSA portfolio will provide a long-term, growing income…

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Dividend Stocks

I Found the Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 7.3% Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its resilient underlying business, clear growth opportunities, attractive valuation, and high yield, Automotive Properties REIT could be a compelling…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

No Retirement Savings at 40? Here’s What $500 a Month Could Still Build

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 still leaves decades for a modest monthly investment to compound into a substantial portfolio.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

How an RRSP Could Affect Your OAS in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Your RRSP could quietly shrink your OAS cheques in retirement. See how the clawback works, why RRIF rules matter, and…

Read more »