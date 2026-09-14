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You Spent 30 Years Building an RRSP: Here’s How Not to Waste it in Retirement

An RRSP can become “expensive” in retirement if you wait until 71 and then face large, taxable RRIF withdrawals on top of CPP/OAS.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • RRSPs must be converted by age 71, and RRIF minimum withdrawals then force taxable income whether you need it or not.
  • Consider taking planned withdrawals in lower-income years (like early retirement before CPP/OAS) to smooth taxes later.
  • Keep a cash-and-bond buffer for near-term spending, while diversified equities like Loblaw can fund long-term growth.

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can spend three decades growing quietly and still become surprisingly expensive at the finish line.

The problem usually isn’t that retirees suddenly become reckless. It’s that a strategy designed entirely around accumulating money continues operating after the job has changed. Retirement introduces taxable withdrawals, mandatory payments, inflation, and the possibility of selling investments during a market decline.

After 30 years of saving, “withdraw whatever the bank suggests” deserves more competition.

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Source: Getty Images

RRSP vs retirement deadline

A RRSP must mature by December 31 of the year its owner turns 71. The money can be withdrawn, used to purchase an annuity, or transferred into a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF).

Cashing out the entire account would generally make the withdrawal taxable that year. Transferring it directly to an RRIF usually keeps the investments tax-deferred, although withdrawals become taxable income when received.

Mandatory RRIF payments begin in the year after the account is established. Retirees can withdraw more than the minimum, but not less. That creates a tax problem when RRIF income lands on top of Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits, Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, and other taxable income.

Use lower-income

Someone who retires at 62 but delays CPP and OAS may have several relatively low-income years. Taking modest RRSP withdrawals during that period could reduce the balance that eventually becomes subject to mandatory RRIF payments.

That doesn’t mean draining the account immediately. The goal is smoothing taxable income across retirement rather than celebrating wonderfully low taxes at 65 and discovering an expensive RRIF problem at 72.

A retiree should coordinate withdrawals with a qualified tax professional, particularly when income-tested benefits, pension splitting, or a spouse’s accounts are involved.

Keep the portfolio working

Converting an RRSP into an RRIF doesn’t require selling every stock and moving the proceeds into cash. A retirement portfolio may need to fund spending for another 20 or 30 years.

I’d consider holding one or two years of planned withdrawals in cash and short-term guaranteed investment certificates. High-quality bonds could cover additional near-term spending, while diversified stocks pursue the growth required later. One company I’d consider for that equity layer is Loblaw Companies (TSX: L).

L

Loblaw stock operates grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare services, and e-commerce platforms across Canada. People may postpone buying a new couch during a downturn. Dinner and prescription refills are considerably less negotiable.

Second-quarter retail revenue increased 4.1% year over year to $15.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 11.9% to $0.66, while retail free cash flow reached $856 million.

Near $62.55, Loblaw stock trades at approximately 26.5 times trailing earnings. That’s a premium valuation for a grocery and pharmacy operator, making gradual purchases more sensible than treating defensive as another word for cheap.

Loblaw stock also faces regulatory scrutiny, intense competition, rising labour expenses, and cautious consumers trading down to lower-margin products. Essential businesses can still produce disappointing investments when purchased without respect for price.

Foolish takeaway

Monthly retirement payments should come from the cash reserve rather than whichever stock performed worst that week. After a strong market year, retirees can rebalance gains and refill that reserve. During a decline, cash and maturing fixed-income investments can cover spending while stocks receive time to recover.

An RRSP shouldn’t become a chequing account simply because its owner retires. It needs a new job description. Strategic withdrawals can help manage taxable income. Cash and bonds can protect near-term spending, while a defensive growth stock such as Loblaw stock can support expenses arriving much later.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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