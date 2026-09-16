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What $2,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Realistically Pay You

How much can $2,000 realistically pay you in annual dividends? The answer depends on the stocks you choose.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Putting $2,000 into dividend stocks won’t replace a paycheck but starts the habit of getting paid for owning assets.
  • Depending on the picks, that $2,000 could produce roughly $116–$138 yearly in these examples: Enbridge 5.8% ($116/yr, quarterly), SmartCentres REIT 6.9% ($138/yr, monthly), Freehold Royalties 6.17% ($123/yr, monthly).
  • Split across those three, the $2,000 would yield about $377/year (~$31/month)—a modest but tangible return that can grow with dividend raises and reinvestment, though income stability depends on each company’s fundamentals and commodity cycles.

Putting $2,000 into dividend stocks is not going to replace a paycheque instantly. But it can do something arguably more valuable: it starts the habit of getting paid for owning something.

The real question is how much income that $2,000 actually produces. The answer varies wildly depending on the stocks you pick. A conservative utility and a high-yield mortgage lender can sit in the same portfolio and deliver very different results.

Here is what $2,000 could realistically pay in three different scenarios.

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Source: Getty Images

The income-heavy approach

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is one of the most widely held dividend stocks in Canada for a reason. The energy infrastructure giant moves roughly 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Most of that revenue comes from long-term contracts and regulated assets, which makes cash flow predictable.

The stock trades near $69 after sliding about 14% from its 12-month high above $80. At that price, the annual dividend of $2.80 per share translates to a yield of roughly 5.8%. A $2,000 position would generate approximately $116 per year in dividends, paid quarterly.

That is not life-changing money. But Enbridge has increased its payout for roughly three decades, and the most recent raise came in around 3%.

The monthly cash flow approach

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) pays unitholders every single month, which matters for anyone trying to build a steady income rhythm. The REIT owns roughly 200 properties across Canada, with Walmart anchoring more than half of its locations. Grocery and everyday essentials keep traffic steady even when households tighten their belts.

The REIT distributes $0.15 per unit monthly, which works out to $1.85 annually. At current levels, that translates to a yield of around 6.9%. A $2,000 investment would produce roughly $138 per year, deposited in 12 equal payments of about $11.50 each.

The monthly dividend frequency does not make the yield mathematically higher. But for investors who want cash flow that lines up with bills, the difference is practical.

The high-yield approach

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) takes a different route. The company does not drill wells, but instead owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties across North America, collecting a share of production revenue without bearing the capital costs of operating the wells.

The stock pays $0.09 per share monthly, which works out to $1.08 annually. At current levels, that is a yield of approximately 6.17%. A $2,000 investment would generate about $123 per year, also paid monthly.

The trade-off is that Freehold’s revenue is directly tied to commodity prices. The company has cut its dividend during major oil downturns, and a sustained period of weak prices would put pressure on the payout again.

Foolish takeaway

A $2,000 investment spread across these three stocks would produce roughly $377 per year in dividend income, or about $31 per month. That is not enough to cover rent or groceries. But it is a real return on a modest sum, and it grows as the companies raise their payouts and as dividends are reinvested.

The bigger point is that dividend investing is not an all-or-nothing game. A small starting position can compound into something meaningful over time. The stocks you choose will determine how much income $2,000 pays today and whether that income is still there tomorrow.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Freehold Royalties, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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