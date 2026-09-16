With growing production, relatively low operating costs, and strong pricing, Canadian Natural is likely to deliver solid total gains.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Is Up 59% in 2026: Is It Too Late to Buy?

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The company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders and used $1.6 billion to reduce debt, while raising its 2026 production guidance.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) are up about 59% so far in 2026. The rally reflects a favourable commodity-price backdrop, higher production volumes, and continued operating efficiencies, all of which have strengthened the company’s per-barrel economics.

Notably, Canadian Natural Resources posted strong second-quarter operational results, with production from its oil sands mining operations surpassing internal expectations. Average oil sands mining output reached approximately 625,000 barrels per day in Q2 2026, marking the highest quarterly production level in the company’s history.

The oil and gas company reported 106% upgrader utilization, helping maximize output from its integrated oil sands assets. These facilities produce high-value Synthetic Crude Oil (SCO), which benefited from strong pricing during the quarter.

At the same time, oil sands mining and upgrading operating costs remained low. The combination of strong SCO pricing and low costs pushed the quarterly netback to roughly $78 per barrel, the highest level the company has recorded for this business. This explains why CNQ stock has outperformed the broader market so far in 2026.

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Canadian Natural delivers solid financials

Canadian Natural’s strong production andfavourablee pricing translated into solid financial performance. The leading energy company generated its highest-ever quarterly adjusted net earnings, reaching approximately $4.6 billion, or $2.20 per share, in Q2 2026.

Adjusted funds flow also reached a company record of approximately $6.9 billion, or $3.30 per share. This strong cash generation allowed Canadian Natural to return significant capital to shareholders while strengthening its balance sheet.

During the quarter, CNQ returned $2.4 billion to its shareholders, including $1.3 billion in dividend payments and $1.1 billion in share repurchases.

Canadian Natural also allocated $1.6 billion to reduce net debt, providing another way to strengthen its financial position and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Canadian Natural poised to deliver solid total returns

Canadian Natural Resources has already delivered strong gains in 2026, but the company may still have further upside. Its growing production, robust cash flow generation, and long-standing record of dividend growth give investors several reasons to remain constructive on its long-term return potential.

Canadian Natural completed a strategic acquisition in the second quarter of 2026 and has continued to report strong results from its conventional drilling operations. These developments have supported the company’s decision to raise its 2026 production guidance for the second time this year.

Higher production, stronger realized prices, and low operating costs should enable CNQ to generate substantial cash flow. This financial strength gives CNQ the flexibility to continue increasing its dividend while also supporting potential share price appreciation.

Notably, CNQ is among the leading Canadian dividend stocks. The company has increased its annual dividend for 26 consecutive years, with the payout growing at an impressive 20% compound annual growth rate over that period. Shareholders have also benefited from meaningful capital appreciation over the years.

Looking ahead, Canadian Natural’s portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets should continue to drive its cash flow generation. Its focus on strategic acquisitions, debt reduction, proven reserves, and a substantial inventory of undeveloped assets provides a strong foundation for long-term growth.

With growing production, relatively low operating costs, and an established track record of returning capital to shareholders, Canadian Natural appears well positioned to continue generating attractive total returns over the long term.

Is it too late to buy CNQ stock?

A 59% gain in 2026 may make Canadian Natural Resources appear expensive, but the underlying fundamentals suggest the rally has been supported by improving earnings power. Record production, strong pricing, and low operating costs are driving substantial cash, helping it reduce debt and enhance shareholder value.

Although commodity prices remain a key risk, the company’s production growth, financial strength, capital returns, and operating efficiency still make it a buy.