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3 Stocks That Pay Reliable Cash Every Month

With solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and visible growth prospects, these three TSX stocks could help investors strengthen their passive-income portfolios.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Explore three top monthly-paying dividend stocks—SmartCentres REIT, Whitecap Resources, and Automotive Properties REIT—that offer attractive yields and reliable income potential for passive-income portfolios.
  • With stable cash flows, strategic growth opportunities, and solid financial positions, these companies are well positioned to deliver consistent distributions and long-term value to investors seeking to supplement cash flow.

Monthly-paying dividend stocks can provide investors with a convenient and cost-effective source of passive income. Regular payouts can help supplement cash flow and potentially offset the impact of persistent inflation on purchasing power. However, dividends are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flows, and management decisions. Against this backdrop, let’s examine three top monthly-paying dividend stocks that offer attractive yields and the potential for reliable income, making them worth considering for investors looking to strengthen their passive-income portfolios.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) owns and operates 201 strategically located properties across Canada, encompassing approximately 35 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its well-established tenant base is resilient, with 95% of tenants having regional or national operations and more than 80% providing essential services. As a result, the REIT enjoys healthy occupancy and collection rates across economic cycles, while consistent lease renewals and lease-up activities at higher rents continue to strengthen cash flows. SmartCentres currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 7%. With stable cash flows and a resilient portfolio, the REIT offers an appealing income opportunity for long-term investors.

The REIT also has significant development potential, with about 0.8 million square feet of retail, self-storage, mixed-use, commercial, office, and industrial space under construction. Additionally, approximately 87 million square feet is in various stages of planning and development. These projects could support long-term growth while providing a foundation for sustained distributions.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying dividend stock I am bullish on is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which has returned approximately $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013 and repurchased roughly $935 million of its shares since May 2017. Its diversified, multi-basin asset portfolio, broad commodity exposure, and low-decline, capital-efficient operations support resilient financial performance and cash flows. Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, translating into a forward yield of approximately 3.9%.

Meanwhile, the company invested $1.1 billion during the first two quarters and expects total capital expenditures of $2.1 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities. Whitecap is also integrating assets acquired through the Veren transaction while pursuing cost synergies and operational efficiencies. Its balance sheet has strengthened, with net debt declining by $900 million in the first two quarters to $2.5 billion and the net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio falling to 0.5 at the end of the second quarter. With a high-quality asset base, an improving financial position, and ongoing operational initiatives, Whitecap is positioned to support long-term shareholder returns.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

My final pick is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN), which owns and operates 95 automotive dealerships, service centers, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) properties across Canada and the United States. The REIT has established long-term leases with a diversified base of high-quality tenants, including leading automotive dealerships, OEMs, and service groups.

This business model supports near-full occupancy and rent collection rates. Contractual rent escalators and CPI-linked adjustments also protect against rising costs while supporting organic cash-flow growth. Automotive Properties currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 7.2%.

The highly fragmented automotive dealership market also provides meaningful opportunities for portfolio expansion through acquisitions. With $0.7 million in liquidity and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million, the REIT retains financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. With reliable cash flows and potential for portfolio expansion, Automotive Properties could continue providing attractive income to shareholders.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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