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Don’t Sleep on These Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Three high-growth Canadian stocks are “strong buy” candidates now for investors building long-term wealth.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Bird Construction, MDA Space, and Extendicare are three TSX30 standouts—rising fast on multi‑decade secular tailwinds in infrastructure, space tech, and seniors’ healthcare.
  • Their recent results and runups underpin the case: Bird shows massive three‑year gains with a record ~$6.1B backlog and rising revenue, MDA carries a ~$4B order book and strong capital‑growth returns, and Extendicare posted double‑digit H1 revenue and NOI growth while delivering hefty multi‑year total returns (income profiles vary: Bird/Extendicare pay modest monthly distributions; MDA does not).
  • Verdict: all three are “strong buy” candidates for growth‑oriented investors, but weigh sector‑specific risks, dividend profiles, and portfolio fit before buying.

Canadian investors, including Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) holders, can look beyond the Big Six banks and mega-cap energy stocks to build long-term wealth. While both heavyweight sectors continue to outperform this year, three growth stocks are rising at an impressive pace, driven by secular tailwinds.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT), MDA Space (TSX: MDA), and Extendicare (TSX: EXE) are no longer flying under the radar, but have risen to prominence. These are the Canadian stocks to buy now after earning their spots in the 2026 TSX30 List, the flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing stocks.

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Source: Getty Images

Rare three-peat

Bird Construction has been honored for three consecutive years, ranking 7th, 17th, and 9th in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. In the latest edition, BDT delivered a plus-738% share price performance (dividend-adjusted) over three years. Expect this industrial stock to benefit from national infrastructure demand.

The $4.3 billion construction company takes on several complex commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects across various end markets. As of mid-July 2026, the recent project awards and agreements have reached around $1 billion. According to Bird President and CEO Teri McKibbon, the awards reflect the strength and balance of the company’s national work program.

In the first half of 2026, construction revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, while net income ballooned 40.5% to $41.7 million from the same period last year. In Q2 2026, Bird’s backlog of contracted work reached a record $6.1 billion, up 30.6% from Q2 2025.

McKibbon added that recent partnerships and awards provide visible growth beyond 2027. As of this writing, BDT trades at $77.87 per share (+176.4% year-to-date) and offers a modest 1.1% dividend yield, with monthly payouts.

Back-to-back winner

MDA Space is a repeated TSX30 winner, rising a notch higher to 14th place this year. The $6.9 billion aerospace and defence company provides next-generation space technologies to clients in the rapidly growing global space industry.

Investment takeaways include a significant growth pipeline, a healthy business, and robust order momentum, as evidenced by the $4 billion backlog as of June 30, 2026. The stock is ideal for people seeking high-growth technology investments.

MDA is a non-dividend payer, but a capital compounder. Had you invested $7,000 three years ago, your money would be $25,662.60 (+266.6%) today. The current share price is $42.05 (+57.9% year-to-date).

First-timer

Extendicare is a first-timer and surprise winner in 2026. Moreover, no healthcare stock has ever joined the list since the TSX30 was launched in 2019. The $2.9 billion company provides personalized, resident- and patient-focused care and services for seniors in Canada.

The healthcare operator reported strong financial results in the first half of the year. In the six months ending June 30, 2026, revenue and net operating income (NOI) rose 42% and 47.5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion and $155.2 million, respectively. Net earnings climbed 52.4% to $71.6 million from a year ago.

EXE trades at $30.45 per share and pays an ultra-safe 1.8% dividend, paid out monthly. Performance-wise, the year-to-date gain is 44.3%, not to mention the plus-466% dividend-adjusted return in three years, which is good for 27th place.

Strong buy” candidates

Bird Construction, MDA Space, and Extendicare are standout “strong buy” candidates today. The stocks are well positioned to extend their winning ways given the powerful, multi-decade secular tailwinds.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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