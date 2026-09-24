Two top Canadian TSX stocks just posted near 30% revenue growth. Here’s why 5N Plus and Groupe Dynamite could be smart long-term buys for your next $3,000.

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Groupe Dynamite raised its full-year guidance after revenue jumped nearly 30% and its U.S. sales surged 52%.

5N Plus has its satellite solar cell business sold out through 2027, with bids running at double last year's pace.

A $3,000 investment won’t make you rich overnight. However, if you own quality stocks and let the power of compounding work its magic, you could accelerate your retirement by a few years.

It’s essential to identify companies poised to grow revenue and earnings steadily while trading at a reasonable valuation. Two such Canadian companies reported results in the last two months that make them attractive in September 2026.

One makes materials most people have never heard of. The other sells clothes that plenty of Canadians walk past at the mall every weekend.

5N Plus (TSX: VNP) and Groupe Dynamite (TSX: GRGD) are two top TSX stocks that should be part of your watchlist right now.

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5N Plus: A top TSX stock riding solar and space demand

5N Plus is a Montreal company that produces ultra-pure metals and compounds. These products are used in solar panels, satellite solar cells, and other advanced technologies.

According to the company’s second quarter earnings call on August 4, 2026, revenue rose 28% to $122.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), a measure of operating profit, rose 10% to $26.6 million.

CEO Richard Perron said its AZUR SPACE business is sold out for both 2026 and 2027. Bids placed in the first half were worth at least twice as much as a year earlier.

Perron explained it on the call:

“Customers increasingly value secure, reliable Western supply chains, particularly in markets tied to renewable energy, space, security, and advanced technologies.”

The balance sheet is in great shape too. Net debt fell to $23.7 million from $50.3 million at the end of 2025. Put simply, 5N Plus could wipe out its net debt with about 11 weeks of earnings.

However, gross margin slipped to 30.3% from 34.6% a year earlier. Management tied the margin squeeze to higher metal costs and equipment breakdowns. It expects to recover part of those metal costs, but with a lag of at least two quarters.

Still, management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $105 million. It has already earned $55.8 million in the first six months of 2026.

Groupe Dynamite: A top TSX stock turning mall fashion into a premium brand

Groupe Dynamite owns well-known brands such as Garage and Dynamite.

Garage is now an activewear and lifestyle brand inspired by Los Angeles. Its typical customer is aged from 14 to about 22, and average selling prices have roughly doubled since 2019.

In fiscal Q2 2027 (ended in July), it reported revenue of $423.6 million, an increase of almost 30% year over year. Sales originating from the U.S. climbed more than 50% to $271.6 million.

CEO Andrew Lutfy summed up the journey neatly:

“For six consecutive years, we have progressively improved key brand and financial metrics across the business. That’s not luck. There’s no such thing as six years of overnight success.”

Management raised its revenue growth outlook to between 25% and 27% for the year. It’s targeting 350 stores by the end of 2028, with most growth coming from the U.S., a market with more than eight times Canada’s population.

Canadian revenue dipped 1.9% on a smaller store base. The second half also faces tough comparisons against two of the strongest quarters in company history.

How I’d split $3,000 between these TSX stocks

I’d put $1,500 into each.

5N Plus offers contracted demand you can see years in advance. Groupe Dynamite offers a consumer brand with real pricing power and a long U.S. runway.

Neither is a quick trade. Both are the kind of business you buy, hold for three to five years, and add to when short-term worries push the share price down.

Great investing rarely comes from chasing headlines. It comes from understanding the story behind the numbers and giving strong businesses time to compound.