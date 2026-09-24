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Thomson Reuters Is Down 22% This Year: Can AI Save the Stock?

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) stock is under pressure but maybe AI fears are getting overdone.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
Key Points
  • The software sell-off tied to AI fears has eased, but Thomson Reuters still hasn’t fully recovered, even after a recent bounce and a more reasonable valuation.
  • AI may end up helping more than hurting as Thomson Reuters builds around its own model and legal tools like CoCounsel, supported by strong data and domain expertise.

The SaaS-pocalypse, a brutal sell-off hitting software names (especially those that sell software based on seats) over the fear that AI could erode the moats of the top names in the Software-as-a-Service scene, has mostly calmed down after a brutal, panic-driven stumble in the first half of 2026.

Undoubtedly, we’ve seen a lot of bruised software plays rebound since the SaaS-pocalypse concluded, but at the same time, not every software name has been on the road to recovery.

AI concept person in profile

Source: Getty Images

Thomson Reuters is under pressure, but investor anxiety looks to be settling

While shares of Thomson Reuters (TSX: TRI), known for its media and legal software businesses, have been looking up in recent months, with the stock now up 24% in the past three months, the name is nowhere close to regaining the ground it had lost since its shares went into free-fall last summer.

Indeed, Thomson Reuters was already in a world of pain, even before the year’s SaaS-pocalypse took hold. Now that the stock is on the mend and the valuation is in a more reasonable spot (25.3 times trailing price to earnings), the big question is whether AI is more of a tailwind than a headwind. Indeed, when you just look at the stock chart, it’s apparent that AI poses more risk than reward.

Still, I’m not a buyer of the SaaS-pocalypse and still think there’s serious value to be had in the battered names that still haven’t made all that much of a recovery since the cohort mostly bottomed out in the year’s first half.

In a number of prior pieces, I highlighted that Thomson Reuters was actually using AI in intriguing ways that I thought could give it some meaningful momentum. Of course, just about every enterprise software firm is already tacking on a large language model (LLM) on the side.

AI could become a serious driver

What sets Thomson Reuters apart, though, is its own custom model, which, I think, could be a meaningful catalyst that the market hasn’t quite woken up to. Indeed, custom AI models aren’t as exciting as they used to be.

But in the case of Thomson LLM, I think that the wait will be worth the while, especially as firms get serious about the cost-to-benefit breakdown of any given model. Add the CoCounsel legal platform into the equation, and I must say that Thomson Reuters has a pretty good defence (no pun intended) as the AI wave moves through the industry.

While I do understand the AI fears, I must say that the company’s own AI prowess might just help shares recover. As the list of partners builds and the firm looks to demonstrate the power of fiduciary-grade AI, my guess is that investors will, in due time, start feeling more comfortable about getting into the stock again despite the stunning headlines from the most innovative AI labs at the frontier.

The bottom line

Given Thomson Reuters’s domain knowledge and data moat, my guess is that AI could go from perceived headwind to tailwind, perhaps faster than investors think. Until the quarterly results take an AI-driven hit to the chin as many are expecting, I’m a bull on shares of TRI at these depths.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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