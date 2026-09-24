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This Is the Dividend Stock I’d Never Trade Away

A 26-year dividend-growth streak, record production, and a management team committed to shareholder returns. Here’s why CNQ stays in my portfolio for good.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a buy‑and‑hold dividend giant — low‑cost, long‑life oil‑and‑gas assets, trading near $67.82 with a ~3.7% yield and 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • That payout is supported by strong cash generation and operational scale (Q2 2026 adjusted funds flow $6.9B, record production 1.677M boe/d, operating costs ~$22.19/boe) and falling net debt (Q2 net debt $14.53B, targeting $13B in early 2027).
  • Management’s policy to return 75–100% of excess free cash flow via dividends and buybacks makes CNQ a durable long‑term income compounding pick, albeit one still exposed to commodity‑price cycles.

When most people hear the word “stocks,” they think of something meant to be traded. You buy them, ride a rally, take your profit, and move on. That works fine for momentum plays and turnaround bets, but that isn’t the complete picture.

There are other kinds of stock entirely as well; the kind you buy, hold, and never touch. The kind that keeps paying you year after year while the business quietly gets stronger. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is that stock for me.

These are dividend stocks that just sit there and multiply, albeit very slowly. And even though they also come in a wide range of different shapes and sizes, this blue-chip energy stock is one I would never trade away. Here is why. 

Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural is one of Canada’s largest energy producers. It operates in oil sands mining and upgrading, midstream and refining, and exploration and production. That covers everything from bitumen extraction in Alberta to offshore operations in the North Sea and Africa.

The oil sands assets are its crown jewel. Canadian Natural holds the world’s second-largest oil sands reserves, with a break-even price in the mid-$40s per barrel. With oil prices so high and continuing to increase steadily, the company generates enormous amounts of cash. And when prices fall, those low costs and economies of scale keep the business profitable while competitors struggle.

That margin of safety is what makes the dividend sustainable through commodity cycles.

The dividend that never stops growing

As of this writing, Canadian Natural trades at $67.82 per share. The quarterly dividend is $0.625, which works out to $2.50 annually and a yield of roughly 3.7%.

That yield is not the highest on the TSX, but the growth is what matters. Canadian Natural has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, with a compound annual growth rate of 20% over that period. In 2001, the quarterly payout was a fraction of a cent. Today, it is 62.5 cents.

Very few companies can match that track record. Even fewer can do it in an industry as volatile as energy.

The cash machine behind it

The dividend is backed by real cash flow, not accounting tricks. In the second quarter of 2026, Canadian Natural generated adjusted funds flow of $6.9 billion and adjusted net earnings of $4.6 billion, both quarterly records for the company. Production hit a record 1,677,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading production reached 624,754 barrels per day, with upgrader utilization at 106%. At the same time, operating costs averaged $22.19 per barrel, down 16% year over year.

The shareholder return policy

Canadian Natural has a clear policy for returning cash to shareholders. When net debt is between $13 billion and $16 billion, the company allocates 75% of excess free cash flow to dividends and share buybacks. Once net debt falls to $13 billion or below, that jumps to 100%.

Net debt ended the second quarter at $14.53 billion, down $1.6 billion from the prior quarter. Management expects to hit the $13 billion target in early 2027. When that happens, shareholders will see an even larger share of the cash flow.

Foolish takeaway

Canadian Natural Resources doesn’t have a futuristic story or a revolutionary product that makes it stand out. It is, instead, just an energy stock that continuously pays a growing dividend and buys back shares.

But that is exactly why I would never trade it away. The business is built on low-cost, long-life assets that generate cash in almost any environment. The dividend has grown for 26 straight years, and the management is actively trying to return more capital as the balance sheet strengthens.

For investors looking for a dividend stock to hold for decades, Canadian Natural belongs on the shortlist. It is not the kind of stock I’d trade, but definitely the kind I’d keep.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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