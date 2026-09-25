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Why Your Grandkids Might Thank You for Buying This Stock Today

Canada’s tech superstar could be a grandkids stock for its commerce ecosystem, expanding moat, and long-term fundamentals.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP), a $248.4B commerce-platform leader, is positioned as a multi-decade “generational compounder” that locks in merchants across channels with an expanding economic moat.
  • A “monster quarter” (Q2 2026) delivered revenue +33.7% to US$3.6B, operating income +67.7% to US$488M, and free cash flow +55% to US$654M (18% FCF margin), driven by Shop Pay and payments/commerce services.
  • Management approved a US$3B buyback, signaling confidence; SHOP trades near $207.69 (≈‑6% YTD), making it a long‑term growth pick despite short‑term volatility.

Commerce is steadily moving away from the traditional retail model familiar to earlier generations, including baby boomers. Shopping no longer requires driving to a store, waiting in line, and paying at the counter. Consumers’ shopping habits and expectations have changed dramatically. You can discover or search for products online or through social media and choose more convenient payment options.

If you’re thinking about your grandkids and looking to build wealth that could compound for decades, Shopify (TSX: SHOP) deserves serious consideration. Canada’s tech superstar has transformed from an e-commerce platform into a much broader commerce ecosystem. Long-term investment returns could be significant.

child in yellow raincoat joyfully jumps into rain puddle

Source: Getty Images

New era of commerce

Shopify sits at the center of the entire modern commerce infrastructure. As of this writing, SHOP is the third most valuable TSX stock with its $248.4 billion market cap. The size is already enormous, yet its economic moat is still expanding. You have a “generational compounder” in the making.

A multi-decade growth looms with an all-in-one commercial operating system. Shopify locks in merchants while allowing consumers to shop seamlessly across social media, mobile apps, and physical checkout counters. Because inventory, payments, shipping, and sales data of businesses are integrated into Shopify’s ecosystem, there’s hardly any competition to steal them away.

As merchants expand sales from local to global markets or channels, Shopify’s revenue grows. Incremental sales also flow directly to the bottom line. Shop Pay, a proprietary accelerated, one-click checkout technology, is a key growth driver and cash engine.

Shop Pay has already reached massive scale, given the huge volume of global e-commerce flowing through it. This single pipeline gives Shopify a steady, high-margin cut of global retail sales. Also, merchants pay higher processing fees when customers use Shop Pay Installments.

Monster quarter

Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s President, describes the most recent quarterly results as a “monster quarter.” In the three months ending June 30, 2026, revenue and operating income rose 33.7% and 67.7% year over year, respectively, to US$3.6 billion and US$488 million. Free cash flow (FCF) increased 55% to US$654 million compared to Q2 2025.

“We power every kind of business, and with AI, we’re expanding what’s possible for all of them. No one else comes close,” Finkelstein added. Free cash flow (FCF) increased 55% to US$654 million compared to Q2 2025. The FCF margin is 18%.

Jeff Hoffmeister, Shopify’s Chief Financial Officer, said the board-approved additional US$3 billion in June 2026 for Shopify’s share repurchase program shows confidence in the business’s durability and the opportunity ahead.

Long-term business case

The “monster” quarterly results strengthen the long-term business case considerably, but also raise expectations for Shopify in the years ahead. At $207.69, SHOP is down 6% year to date, but it isn’t a deal-buster. Focus on the long-term fundamental performance rather than the short-term price movement. Shopify’s underlying operating engine is running on all cylinders and continues to compound rapidly.

According to Hoffmeister, the strong points are: consistent operating cash flow, a balance sheet built for the long term, and strong results quarter after quarter. Meanwhile, a grandkids stock is one where growth, profitability, and cash generation scale together.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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