Allocating $1,000 each into these 3 Canadian monthly dividend stocks could generate $200 in recurring passive income at an average yield of 6.7%

Here’s What $1,000 in the Right Stocks Could Pay You Every Month

The combination provides defensive income anchored by long-term leases, consolidated automotive real estate, and royalty streams from premier North American brand franchisors

The combination provides defensive income anchored by long-term leases, consolidated automotive real estate, and royalty streams from premier North American brand franchisors

Both Canadian REITs maintain comfortable AFFO payout ratios under 79%, ensuring distributions are fully funded by recurring distributable cash flow

Both Canadian REITs maintain comfortable AFFO payout ratios under 79%, ensuring distributions are fully funded by recurring distributable cash flow .

To earn a high-yield monthly passive income: Invest $1,000 across CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN), and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV). These 3 holdings will generate more than $200 annually, delivering an average portfolio yield of 6.67%

To earn a high-yield monthly passive income: Invest $1,000 across CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN), and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV). These 3 holdings will generate more than $200 annually, delivering an average portfolio yield of 6.67% .

Building a dependable monthly passive income stream doesn’t require a fortune. A disciplined strategy focused on resilient, high-yielding dividend stocks could build a vibrant monthly dividend portfolio. Deploying small batches of capital into each of the standout Canadian income payers can help investors construct a steady monthly cash flow that acts as a financial buffer and compounding engine for decades.

Here’s why investing $1,000 in each of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN), Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV) could create a formidable monthly dividend stream that could be a significant source of recurring passive income.

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Retail real estate remains resilient in Canada, and CT REIT offers income investors a professionally managed portfolio with institutional-grade stability. The trust boasts a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.5%, anchored by its tight strategic partnership with former parent and retail giant Canadian Tire, which remains its majority equity shareholder.

CT REIT recently invested $76 million to add 232,300 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), continuing to capitalize on growth opportunities from its parent brand. The REIT currently offers an attractive 5.8% annual distribution yield and holds a stellar track record of 13 consecutive years of annual payout raises.

Crucially, the payout is rock-solid. Its first-half 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio stood at a comfortable 72.5%, improving from 72.9% in 2025, meaning its distribution is abundantly covered by recurring rental cash flows. Combined with a conservative debt ratio of 38.9%, CT REIT provides one of the safest monthly yields in the Canadian REIT sector.

Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT’s strategy to consolidate the fragmented car dealership real estate market across Canada and the U.S. is delivering exceptional results. During the second quarter, the REIT expanded net operating income (NOI) by 20.5% year-over-year while driving an 18.6% increase in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

On the back of these strong quarterly results, management raised its monthly distribution by 2% in August 2026, marking its second consecutive year of payout increases.

The monthly dividend stock currently offers a lucrative 7.3% annual yield. With its second-quarter AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%, the trust’s high-yielding monthly distribution remains safe while leaving ample retained cash flow to help organically fund future property acquisitions.

Diversified Royalty Corp

Diversified Royalty offers investors direct access to top-line revenue streams from top-tier franchisors and multi-location businesses, bypassing direct operational cost pressures. The monthly dividend payer pools royalties across several well-known North American brand streams, including Mr. Lube, Sutton, Nurse Next Door, Cheba Hut, and AIR MILES®.

DIV stock pays a monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized), offering a generous 6.8% dividend yield. Backed by stable royalty inflows and recent strategic portfolio additions, DIV provides investors with immediate cash flow from essential retail and service industries across North America.

How much could a $1,000 investment earn in monthly passive income?

A $1,000 investment in each of CT REIT, Automotive Properties REIT, and Diversified Royalty Corp could generate $16.68 every month or $200.15 in annual passive income from diversified sources, as shown below:

Monthly Dividend Stock Investment Recent Price Number of Shares Dividend per Share Total Dividend Frequency Total Annual Payout CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) $1,000 $16.90 59 $0.0818 $4.83 Monthly $57.91 Automotive Properties REIT (TSX: APR.UN) $1,000 $11.56 86.5 $0.0699 $6.05 Monthly $72.56 Diversified Royalty (TSX: DIV) $1,000 $4.09 244.5 $0.02375 $5.80 Monthly $69.68 TOTAL $16.68 $200.15

Foolish takeaway

An initial $3,000 investment spread evenly across CT REIT, Automotive Properties REIT, and Diversified Royalty Corp. can generate $16.68 every month, or $200.15 annually, translating to an average portfolio yield of about 6.7%. Holding these monthly-cash-generating heavyweights in a TFSA and reinvesting the monthly dividends can turn a modest initial investment into a growing passive income stream for decades.