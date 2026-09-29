Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s What $1,000 in the Right Stocks Could Pay You Every Month
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Here’s What $1,000 in the Right Stocks Could Pay You Every Month

Allocating $1,000 each into these 3 Canadian monthly dividend stocks could generate $200 in recurring passive income at an average yield of 6.7%

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • To earn a high-yield monthly passive income: Invest $1,000 across CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN), and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV). These 3 holdings will generate more than $200 annually, delivering an average portfolio yield of 6.67%.
  • Both Canadian REITs maintain comfortable AFFO payout ratios under 79%, ensuring distributions are fully funded by recurring distributable cash flow.
  • The combination provides defensive income anchored by long-term leases, consolidated automotive real estate, and royalty streams from premier North American brand franchisors

Building a dependable monthly passive income stream doesn’t require a fortune. A disciplined strategy focused on resilient, high-yielding dividend stocks could build a vibrant monthly dividend portfolio. Deploying small batches of capital into each of the standout Canadian income payers can help investors construct a steady monthly cash flow that acts as a financial buffer and compounding engine for decades.

Here’s why investing $1,000 in each of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN), Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV) could create a formidable monthly dividend stream that could be a significant source of recurring passive income.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Retail real estate remains resilient in Canada, and CT REIT offers income investors a professionally managed portfolio with institutional-grade stability. The trust boasts a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.5%, anchored by its tight strategic partnership with former parent and retail giant Canadian Tire, which remains its majority equity shareholder.

CT REIT recently invested $76 million to add 232,300 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), continuing to capitalize on growth opportunities from its parent brand. The REIT currently offers an attractive 5.8% annual distribution yield and holds a stellar track record of 13 consecutive years of annual payout raises.

Crucially, the payout is rock-solid. Its first-half 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio stood at a comfortable 72.5%, improving from 72.9% in 2025, meaning its distribution is abundantly covered by recurring rental cash flows. Combined with a conservative debt ratio of 38.9%, CT REIT provides one of the safest monthly yields in the Canadian REIT sector.

Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT’s strategy to consolidate the fragmented car dealership real estate market across Canada and the U.S. is delivering exceptional results. During the second quarter, the REIT expanded net operating income (NOI) by 20.5% year-over-year while driving an 18.6% increase in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

On the back of these strong quarterly results, management raised its monthly distribution by 2% in August 2026, marking its second consecutive year of payout increases.

The monthly dividend stock currently offers a lucrative 7.3% annual yield. With its second-quarter AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%, the trust’s high-yielding monthly distribution remains safe while leaving ample retained cash flow to help organically fund future property acquisitions.

Diversified Royalty Corp

Diversified Royalty offers investors direct access to top-line revenue streams from top-tier franchisors and multi-location businesses, bypassing direct operational cost pressures. The monthly dividend payer pools royalties across several well-known North American brand streams, including Mr. Lube, Sutton, Nurse Next Door, Cheba Hut, and AIR MILES®.

DIV stock pays a monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized), offering a generous 6.8% dividend yield. Backed by stable royalty inflows and recent strategic portfolio additions, DIV provides investors with immediate cash flow from essential retail and service industries across North America.

How much could a $1,000 investment earn in monthly passive income?

A $1,000 investment in each of CT REIT, Automotive Properties REIT, and Diversified Royalty Corp could generate $16.68 every month or $200.15 in annual passive income from diversified sources, as shown below:

Monthly Dividend StockInvestmentRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividend per ShareTotal DividendFrequencyTotal Annual Payout
CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN)$1,000$16.9059$0.0818$4.83Monthly$57.91
Automotive Properties REIT (TSX: APR.UN)$1,000$11.5686.5$0.0699$6.05Monthly$72.56
Diversified Royalty (TSX: DIV)$1,000$4.09244.5$0.02375$5.80Monthly$69.68
TOTAL    $16.68 $200.15

Foolish takeaway

An initial $3,000 investment spread evenly across CT REIT, Automotive Properties REIT, and Diversified Royalty Corp. can generate $16.68 every month, or $200.15 annually, translating to an average portfolio yield of about 6.7%. Holding these monthly-cash-generating heavyweights in a TFSA and reinvesting the monthly dividends can turn a modest initial investment into a growing passive income stream for decades.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters Is a Sneaky AI Play, and Its Stock Popped Earlier This Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Thomson Reuters is an AI play, building AI into tools legal and tax professionals already use. See why TRI stock…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Belongs in Every Canadian’s TFSA, and Here’s Why

| Daniel Da Costa

With a yield of 5.5% and 15 straight years of dividend increases, this TSX stock is a no-brainer buy in…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

1 Move That Could Ease Your Retirement Worries

| Andrew Button

Holding the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) in a TFSA can help you pay for your retirement.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Small Dividend Today That Could Grow Significanlty in 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

A small 1.6% yield may not look exciting today, but this Canadian stock’s growing earnings, rising dividend, and long-term investments…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

For Both Income and Growth, Consider Canadian Natural Resources and AltaGas stocks

| Robin Brown

If you want an attractive combination of growth and income, Canadian Natural Resources and AltaGas are the ideal stocks to…

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Canadian Stocks You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

| Demetris Afxentiou

TFI International may be one of the best Canadian stocks you’ve overlooked. Here’s how its freight network earns money and…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Stocks to Buy With $50,000 for Retirement Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Five top TSX dividend stocks could turn $50,000 into roughly $2,400 a year of retirement income. Here is the story…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the 4.3% Dividend Stock I Keep Coming Back To

| Kay Ng

This 4%+ yield dividend stock is a compelling pick for income and growth albeit with typical asset-manager risks.

Read more »