Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 5 TSX Stocks to Buy With $50,000 for Retirement Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

5 TSX Stocks to Buy With $50,000 for Retirement Income

Five top TSX dividend stocks could turn $50,000 into roughly $2,400 a year of retirement income. Here is the story behind each pick and the risks to watch.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
Key Points
  • An equal split across five top TSX dividend stocks could pay about $2,400 a year, or roughly $600 a quarter, at today's yields.
  • Each company earns cash differently: pipelines, oil sands, clean power, telecom, and regulated utilities.
  • Management teams at all five spent the last quarter cutting debt, selling non-core assets, or locking in long-term contracts.

Picture a retiree in her early 60s with $50,000 sitting in a TFSA. In retirement, you need to unlock multiple streams of passive income while owning assets that can beat inflation consistently.

One low-cost strategy that will help retirees achieve these goals is blue-chip dividend stocks.

Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge: The pipeline giant among top Canadian stocks

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is among the largest energy infrastructure companies globally. Its Mainline moved an average of 3.1 million barrels a day of crude oil in the second quarter.

During the Q2 earnings call, CEO Greg Ebel stated:

Consistency remains a defining characteristic of our company, demonstrated by 31 consecutive years of dividend increases and a long history of delivering on our commitments to you.

Growth is already lined up, with Enbridge’s $41 billion secured project backlog running through the end of the decade.

Given an annualized dividend of $3.88 per share, the Canadian giant offers you a yield of almost 6% in September 2026.

Canadian Natural Resources: Oil sands cash that keeps growing

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) had a record quarter. Production jumped 18% from a year earlier to about 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Adjusted funds flow rose to $6.9 billion, allowing the oil behemoth to pay shareholders a growing dividend while allocating funds towards buybacks and debt reduction.

The Canadian dividend stock yields about 3.7%, with a quarterly payout of $0.63. CNQ has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, which is exceptional for an oil and gas company.

Brookfield Renewable: A retirement stock with a growth engine

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) offers exposure to the clean energy sector.

In Q2, it increased funds from operations by 11% to $0.62 per share, which comfortably covers its quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share.

Brookfield will soon acquire Aypa, North America’s largest standalone battery storage platform, for $3 billion. Its Westinghouse nuclear business also received a U.S. commitment of up to $17.5 billion in loans for as many as 10 new reactors.

With a yield of 5.6%, BEP aims to raise the payout between 5% and 9% annually.

Rogers Communications: A top Canadian stock for patient income

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) has lived through a tough stretch of price wars. Chief Financial Officer Glenn Brandt summed up the lesson at a CIBC conference on September 24. “All the discounting does is encourage churn,” he said.

Rogers is now focused on customer retention.

Its cable revenue is growing at about 1%. The telecom giant also expects to own 100% of MLSE early in the fourth quarter, and it plans to lower capital spending.

Rogers pays $2 per share each year, for a yield of about 4.5%. However, the annual dividend has remained unchanged for over seven years.

Emera: A steady utility among TSX stocks for retirees

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns regulated utilities in Florida and Nova Scotia. Customer growth in Florida is driving a record capital plan of roughly $4 billion this year.

Management expects adjusted earnings per share to grow 5% to 7% a year through 2030. The pending sale of New Mexico Gas should bring in $650 million to $700 million, which Emera plans to use to pay down debt.

Emera pays $2.93 per share each year, a yield of about 4.3%. Hurricane season and occasional share issuance are the main risks.

How the $50,000 retirement stock portfolio adds up

StockInvestmentDividend YieldAnnual Income
Enbridge$10,0005.9%$590
Canadian Natural$10,0003.7%$370
Brookfield Renewable$10,0005.6%$560
Rogers$10,0004.5%$450
Emera$10,0004.3%$430
Total$50,0004.5%$2,400

Yields change as share prices move, so treat these figures as estimates.

Foolish takeaway

The best retirement portfolios usually aren’t built on one lucky pick. They’re built with patience and a clear view of what each company does.

The above article showcases a plan of five businesses to get paid steadily by continuing to invest in their own growth. If you don’t need the income yet, reinvesting the dividends lets that $2,400 grow over time.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Emera, Enbridge, and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters Is a Sneaky AI Play, and Its Stock Popped Earlier This Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Thomson Reuters is an AI play, building AI into tools legal and tax professionals already use. See why TRI stock…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Belongs in Every Canadian’s TFSA, and Here’s Why

| Daniel Da Costa

With a yield of 5.5% and 15 straight years of dividend increases, this TSX stock is a no-brainer buy in…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

1 Move That Could Ease Your Retirement Worries

| Andrew Button

Holding the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) in a TFSA can help you pay for your retirement.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Small Dividend Today That Could Grow Significanlty in 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

A small 1.6% yield may not look exciting today, but this Canadian stock’s growing earnings, rising dividend, and long-term investments…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

For Both Income and Growth, Consider Canadian Natural Resources and AltaGas stocks

| Robin Brown

If you want an attractive combination of growth and income, Canadian Natural Resources and AltaGas are the ideal stocks to…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What $1,000 in the Right Stocks Could Pay You Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Allocating $1,000 each into these 3 Canadian monthly dividend stocks could generate $200 in recurring passive income at an average…

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Canadian Stocks You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

| Demetris Afxentiou

TFI International may be one of the best Canadian stocks you’ve overlooked. Here’s how its freight network earns money and…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the 4.3% Dividend Stock I Keep Coming Back To

| Kay Ng

This 4%+ yield dividend stock is a compelling pick for income and growth albeit with typical asset-manager risks.

Read more »