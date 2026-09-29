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Just Opened a TFSA? These Index ETFs Are Great for Beginner Investors

The BMO Canadian Money Market ETF (TSX:XMMK) is a great fund for beginners.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • If you just opened a TFSA, you need to think about what assets you will hold in it. A TFSA with no taxable gains in it is not worth anything!
  • It's a good idea to hold a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio in a TFSA.
  • In this article I explore three ETFs that might be worth holding in a TFSA.

If you opened a self-directed TFSA recently, you’re probably thinking hard about what to invest in. A self-directed TFSA gives you plenty of room to invest the way you want to. The downside is, you need to take the time to carefully pick the investments you will hold in it.

So, what types of assets should you hold in your TFSA?

There are many you could consider, but if the stock market is what you’re interested in, then exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are among the best choices. Holding ETFs in your TFSA gives you the benefit of diversification, cutting the time you’d otherwise spend researching stocks and boosting your risk-adjusted returns.

Many studies have found that ETF investing boosts investors’ returns while reducing their risk. On top of that, most Canadian ETFs are completely tax-free when held inside a TFSA. In the subsequent paragraphs, I will explore three ETFs that might be worth holding in your newly opened TFSA.

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The entire TSX

As a Canadian investor, buying the entire TSX is probably a logical choice. If you hold ETFs in a TFSA, you pay no dividend or capital gains taxes on them. If you hold Canadian ETFs specifically, you pay no withholding taxes either.

If you want to buy the entire S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index, you can do so through the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: XIC). It’s a fund that holds 220 of the 240 stocks in the index, making it pretty representative of the Canadian medium/large cap universe. The fund has a 0.05% management fee and a 0.06% management expense ratio (MER), which makes it relatively inexpensive. It also has high trading volume and a low bid-ask spread. Take all these characteristics together, and you have the makings of a high-quality index ETF.

High dividend stocks

If you’re looking to add a little extra income to your portfolio, the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY) is one to consider. It’s a fund built on the FTSE Canadian High Yield Index, which contains roughly 60 high yield Canadian stocks. Despite the name, VDY does not have a stratospherically high yield. At 2.9%, the yield is just slightly above average by the standards of Canadian markets overall. However, the fund does have a respectable amount of diversification (60 assets of which 58 are stocks), a relatively low fee (0.22%) and decent liquidity. For the yield-hungry TFSA investor, an investment in VDY could make sense.

Government bonds

Turning now to money market funds, we have the BMO Canadian Money Market ETF (TSX: ZMMK). This is a fund built on government bonds and short-term corporate notes rather than stocks. It holds a large amount of Canadian treasuries as well as short-term corporate borrowings. The ETF has 441 different bonds and bills, which is a high level of diversification. It has a 0.13% MER, which is low (i.e., the fund charges low fees). Finally, ZMMK is among the most popular money market funds in Canada, which gives it high liquidity and a low spread. For these reasons, ZMMK is a good fund to consider.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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