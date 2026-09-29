Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » AI Needs More Than Chips: These Canadian Stocks Have Something it Needs
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

AI Needs More Than Chips: These Canadian Stocks Have Something it Needs

AI data centres need far more than processors, creating opportunities in natural gas and electrical infrastructure.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Global data-centre electricity consumption could roughly double between 2025 and 2030.
  • Tourmaline combines growing natural-gas demand with low debt, buybacks, and a planned dividend increase.
  • Hammond's backlog nearly doubled as data-centre and power-infrastructure demand drove record quarterly sales.

An artificial intelligence (AI) server can contain some of the most advanced chips ever built. That said, without enough electricity reaching the building, it’s pretty much just an expensive metal box.

That’s becoming a bigger problem. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global data centre electricity consumption to climb from about 485 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 to 950 TWh by 2030. AI-focused facilities could triple their electricity use over the same period.

The bottlenecks already stretch beyond chips. The IEA specifically points to tightening supplies of gas turbines and transformers. However, two Canadian companies sell something those data centres increasingly need.

AI image of a face with chips

Scource: Getty Images

Keep it running

Data centres need electricity every second. Renewables will provide part of the new generation, but the IEA also expects natural gas to play a major role because it can produce power when customers need it instead of when the weather cooperates.

That makes Tourmaline Oil (TSX: TOU) worth watching. Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. Its operations sit primarily in Alberta’s Deep Basin and the Montney formation in northeastern British Columbia.

AI isn’t the whole natural-gas thesis. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, industrial demand, heating, and electricity generation already consume enormous volumes. Data centres add another customer. Rising LNG exports and power demand could strengthen long-term North American gas pricing. Tourmaline’s scale and low-cost drilling inventory put it in a useful position if that happens.

Cash while you wait

Tourmaline generated $786 million of cash flow during the second quarter and $192 million of free cash flow. Its balance sheet also remains conservative. Net debt ended June at $1.5 billion, below management’s $1.75 billion long-term target.

Yet management isn’t simply spending every extra dollar drilling. On September 22, Tourmaline announced plans to sell $287.5 million of Topaz Energy shares and use the proceeds to repurchase its own stock. It also approved a 5% increase to its quarterly base dividend, bringing the expected payment to $0.53 beginning in the fourth quarter.

At $61.17, that’s a future annualized base dividend of $2.10 and a yield around 3.4%. The bigger attraction for investors considering Canadian energy stocks is rising gas demand combined with disciplined capital allocation. Commodity prices remain the risk. More AI data centres won’t rescue Tourmaline if North American gas supply overwhelms demand or AECO prices collapse. Fortunately, AI has another bottleneck.

Transform the power

Electricity can’t simply leave a generating plant and stroll into a server rack. Voltage needs to be changed and power safely distributed throughout the system. That’s what transformers do.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A) manufactures dry-type transformers and power-quality equipment used in data centres, factories, utilities, and other electrical infrastructure.

Demand has become difficult to miss. Second-quarter sales surged 44.7% year over year to a record $324.8 million. Backlog was 96.9% higher than a year earlier, with management specifically pointing to U.S. data-centre investment, electrification, and power-infrastructure spending.

Now Hammond is adding capacity. On September 22, the company announced a new Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturing facility expected to begin production in late 2027. Once fully operational, it could initially add about $250 million of annual manufacturing capacity, with room to eventually support approximately $400 million.

Bottom line

Hammond’s problem is price. At $275.18, shares have risen more than 70% this year and trade around 53 times trailing earnings. Investors looking at Canadian growth stocks are already paying for substantial future expansion. A slowdown in data centre construction, cancelled orders, tariffs, higher material costs, or problems ramping the Texas factory could hit that valuation quickly.

I’d consider Tourmaline the cheaper AI-adjacent play and Hammond the higher-growth one. Neither needs AI to become its entire business.

So while the AI boom started with processors, it can’t end there. Tourmaline can supply fuel used to generate dependable electricity. Hammond can supply the equipment needed to move that electricity where it’s required.

The chips may get the headlines. Yet the companies keeping them powered could keep sending invoices long after installation day.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These dividends should continue to grow, even if the economy falters.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a TFSA? These Index ETFs Are Great for Beginner Investors

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Money Market ETF (TSX:XMMK) is a great fund for beginners.

Read more »

abstract visualization of digital data processing
Dividend Stocks

Weird Economy? This Dividend Is the Calm in the Storm

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why Fortis stock is a top portfolio anchor to hold for passive income, no matter what happens to the…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

Stop Leaving Dividends On The Table — This Stock Is Paying Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the power of dividends in your investment strategy, especially in energy stocks amid market uncertainties.

Read more »

Agricultural harvesting at the last light of day, aerial view.
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Potash Exports Face Fresh U.S. Uncertainty: What Investors Need to Know?

| Aditya Raghunath

Potash has neatly dodged the Canada U.S. tariff war so far. Here is why that shield could crack and what…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Buy The Dip: 1 TSX Dividend Giant Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 30 years.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

I Found a Stock Built to Last, and it’s Dirt-Cheap Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A legacy operator trading at a discount is a compelling buy for income-focused investors.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

How This Dividend Stock Could Become Your Second Paycheque

| Puja Tayal

Find out why Slate Grocery REIT suspended its dividends and what it means for the future of reliable dividend stocks.

Read more »