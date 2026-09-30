Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These two dividend stocks offer investors a blend of reliable income, strong businesses, and attractive long-term growth opportunities.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge offers a 5.9% annualized dividend yield and has a $41 billion secured growth backlog.
  • Sun Life delivered 11% YoY underlying net profit growth as its stock gained about 37% over the last year.
  • Both companies continue investing in growth opportunities that could support shareholder returns for years to come.

Dividend investing may look simple from the outside. Find a stock with a high yield, buy it, and collect the income.

In practice, it takes a little more work than that. A strong dividend usually depends on a business that could keep producing cash, investing for growth, and supporting its payout through different market conditions. That’s why the best dividend stocks often have much more to offer than income alone.

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) could be good examples. They operate in very different industries, but both have large businesses, steady cash generation, and plans to keep expanding.

In this article, I’ll highlight why Enbridge and Sun Life look like two slam-dunk dividend stocks to consider buying now.

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge stock

The Calgary-based Enbridge transports and distributes energy through liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission, gas utilities, and renewable power assets. Enbridge stock currently trades at $66.58 per share with a market cap of $148.7 billion. It’s down about 4% over the last year, but that pullback has pushed its annualized dividend yield to an attractive 5.9%.

Recent weakness in ENB stock came while energy markets remained volatile, but Enbridge’s operating results remain resilient. In the second quarter, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose about 3% year-over-year (YoY) to $4.8 billion.

During the quarter, its cash from operating activities jumped about 27% to $4.1 billion, while distributable cash flow edged nearly 2% higher to $2.9 billion. More importantly, Enbridge reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and ended the quarter with a $41 billion secured growth backlog.

This Canadian energy infrastructure giant has also begun construction on the US$1 billion Line 5 Relocation project and sanctioned the Bay Runner Twin pipeline.

With $10 billion to $11 billion of annual growth investment capacity and a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, Enbridge offers a compelling mix of income and long-term growth. That makes it an attractive dividend stock to own right now.

Sun Life stock

The second slam-dunk dividend stock, Sun Life, provides insurance, health, wealth, and asset-management solutions across several international markets. Following a 37% rally in the last year, SLF stock trades at $112.68 per share with a $62.9 billion market cap and a 3.4% dividend yield.

Impressive business momentum could be one of the key reasons driving its stock price higher of late. In the June quarter, Sun Life’s underlying net profit rose 11% YoY to $1.1 billion, while its underlying earnings climbed 13% to $2.02 per share. Favourable public-equity market impacts, improved market-related and real-estate experience, and higher underlying earnings boosted its results. During the quarter, Sun Life’s assets under management also jumped 10% to nearly $1.7 trillion.

Beyond those results, Sun Life recently announced plans to seek $5 billion of Canadian infrastructure investments over five years. That includes $1.5 billion for infrastructure equity, subject to changes to the Insurance Companies Act.

Combined with strong growth across Canada, the U.S., and Asia, these investments could add another long-term growth avenue. For investors seeking dividend income with long-term growth potential, Sun Life looks like a strong dividend stock to consider now.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock offers a 4.3% yield supported by regulated utility operations and a multibillion-dollar growth plan through 2030.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RESP grants can make the first education contribution attractive, but retirement savings shouldn't disappear while parents fund their children.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Keep Passing on Telus and BCE for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers may not offer the highest telecom dividend yield, but its improving cash flow, lower capital spending, and valuable sports…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Your Cash Is Sitting There Doing Nothing: This Dividend Stock Won’t Let It

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Idle cash loses purchasing power to inflation. Capital Power stock offers investors a 4.6% yield, dividend hikes, and capital gains…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

What Could $5,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Actually Pay You?

| Jitendra Parashar

A $5,000 investment split between these two Canadian stocks could generate roughly $222.50 in dividend income while keeping investors exposed…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Think You Know Your TFSA? These Questions Could Surprise You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA looks simple until withdrawals, investment losses, and contribution-room rules start creating expensive surprises.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Snowball That Starts With Just 1 Share

| Demetris Afxentiou

One Canadian National share can begin a dividend snowball. See how reinvesting Canadian National Railway dividends can steadily build income…

Read more »