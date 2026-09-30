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Think You Know Your TFSA? These Questions Could Surprise You

The TFSA looks simple until withdrawals, investment losses, and contribution-room rules start creating expensive surprises.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, but your personal contribution room may be much larger.
  • Withdrawals generally become new contribution room on January 1 of the following year.
  • Nutrien combines strong fertilizer demand, shareholder returns, and a valuation near 14 times forward earnings.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) may be Canada’s friendliest investment account. That said, it isn’t Canada’s simplest. Contribute money, invest it, and eligible interest, dividends, and capital gains can grow tax-free. Withdrawals are generally tax-free, too.

Easy enough. Then somebody withdraws money and replaces it too soon, assumes an investment loss creates new room, or treats the annual limit as their personal limit. That’s when “tax-free” can acquire an unpleasant footnote.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Is $7,000 your limit?

Not necessarily. The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Your personal contribution room can be much larger because unused room carries forward. It depends on your age, Canadian residency history, previous contributions, and withdrawals.

Having three TFSAs doesn’t triple that room either. Your contribution room applies across every TFSA you own. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) also recommends using your own records when calculating room because CRA account information is updated after financial institutions report the previous year’s transactions.

Can you replace a withdrawal?

Yes. Just watch the calendar. If you withdraw $10,000 from your TFSA this year, that $10,000 is generally added back to your available contribution room on January 1 of the following year. It doesn’t return immediately.

Put the $10,000 back this year without enough unused room and you’ve over contributed. Excess TFSA amounts can face a 1% monthly tax until corrected. That’s a painful price for putting your own money back into your own account.

Does a loss create room?

No. Suppose you contribute $7,000 and the investment falls to $4,000. The missing $3,000 doesn’t become new contribution room. Investment gains don’t consume extra room, and investment losses don’t restore it.

That makes speculative losses particularly painful inside a TFSA. You can’t claim the capital loss on your tax return either. The tax shelter is valuable enough that I’d use it for investments I want to own for years, not the attempt to make a quick buck.

Is everything tax-free?

Again, no. A TFSA can hold cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), bonds, mutual funds, and securities listed on designated exchanges. However, non-qualified or prohibited investments can trigger tax.

Trading activity can create another issue. If the CRA determines a TFSA is carrying on a business, the TFSA trust can be taxed on income from that business. There isn’t one magic number of trades that draws the line.

That pushes me toward long-term ownership. One company that works with that approach is Nutrien (TSX: NTR).

NTR

Nutrien produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers while operating a large agricultural retail network. Farmers need nutrients to maintain crop yields, giving Nutrien exposure to a basic long-term need: producing more food. The business remains cyclical. Fertilizer prices can move sharply with energy costs, supply disruptions, trade, and crop economics.

Current operations are strong. Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$2.43 billion. Nutrien also raised the bottom end of its 2026 potash sales-volume guidance to 14.2 million tonnes, with the range now reaching 14.8 million tonnes.

Management lowered expected 2026 capital expenditures and returned US$848 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. At $105.82, Nutrien trades around 14 times forward earnings. Its US$0.55 quarterly dividend translates into a current yield near 2.9%. That makes the stock more interesting as a mix of earnings, buybacks, and income than as a pure high-yield play for investors considering Canadian dividend stocks.

Bottom line

Fertilizer pricing is the main risk. Strong commodity markets can send Nutrien’s earnings higher quickly. Falling potash or nitrogen prices can reverse that momentum. The shares have also climbed from a 52-week low below $75, so today’s valuation isn’t the bargain it was earlier this year.

Therefore, I’d build gradually. After all, the TFSA rewards investors generously, but only when they know the rules. The annual limit isn’t necessarily your contribution room. Withdrawals generally return as room next year. Losses don’t create room, and overcontributions can cost 1% per month.

Get those details right first. Then the account can do what it was built to do: give good investments years to compound without handing the tax bill back to you.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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