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TC Energy Is Selling its Mexican Pipeline for $560 Million: What Investors Need to Know

TC Energy keeps its broader Mexican network, trades about 17% below analyst targets, and yields roughly 4.2%. Notably, the stock could be pressured if the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • TC Energy is selling the Guadalajara–Manzanillo pipeline to affiliates of ESENTIA for about 560 million (US$400 million), with closing expected in H1 2027 pending regulatory approval.
  • The 313‑km pipeline moves up to 860 million cubic feet/day under a 25‑year CFE contract, and management says the sale monetizes an operating asset to fund portfolio optimization and North American growth.
  • Investors should watch where the proceeds are redeployed and the returns versus lost cash flows; TC Energy keeps its broader Mexican network, trades about 17% below analyst targets, yields roughly 4.2% at $82.70, and could face rate‑sensitivity if the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates.

TC Energy’s (TSX: TRP) decision to sell its Guadalajara-Manzanillo Pipeline for $560 million is more than a straightforward asset sale. For investors following the Canadian energy infrastructure giant, the transaction offers an important glimpse into how management is reshaping the portfolio, recycling capital and positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

Announced on September 21, the agreement will see TC Energy sell Energía Occidente de México, which owns the 313-kilometre pipeline, to affiliates of ESENTIA Energy Development for approximately $560 million (or US$400 million). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. 

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Why the sale matters

The Guadalajara-Manzanillo Pipeline is not an insignificant asset. Completed in 2011, it can transport up to 860 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and operates under a 25-year contract with Mexico’s Comisión Federal de Electricidad. It connects LNG supply near Manzanillo with customers and infrastructure around Guadalajara, supporting power generation and industrial demand in Colima and Jalisco. 

This makes the sale particularly noteworthy: TC Energy is monetizing an operating, contracted infrastructure asset rather than simply disposing of a troubled property.

Management describes the transaction as part of its portfolio-optimization strategy, with the proceeds intended to create flexibility for investment in growth opportunities across its North American footprint. TC Energy reported that it had sanctioned approximately $3 billion of low-risk, accretive growth projects during the first half of 2026, including the US$1.5 billion Columbia Gas expansion project.

For shareholders, the key question is therefore not simply whether $560 million is a good selling price. It is whether TC Energy can ultimately earn attractive returns by redeploying that capital.

The trade-off investors should watch

Selling a mature pipeline can unlock capital that might otherwise remain tied to a slower-growth asset. If management successfully channels the proceeds into projects with stronger economics, the transaction could improve the quality and growth profile of TC Energy’s portfolio.

There is, however, an important trade-off. The company is giving up the future cash flows generated by an established pipeline, while the replacement investments may take years before producing comparable contributions.

Investors should consequently focus on what happens after the deal closes: where the proceeds go, what returns those investments generate, and whether execution remains disciplined.

Importantly, this is not TC Energy abandoning Mexico. Following the sale, TC Energy will continue to own and operate its broader Mexico natural gas pipeline network, including about 3,300 kilometres of pipeline and 8.7 billion cubic feet per day of installed natural gas transportation capacity.

The bottom line

The $560-million Mexican pipeline sale represents a significant capital-allocation decision for TC Energy. The company is exchanging a mature, contracted Mexican pipeline for cash that can potentially support new North American growth.

The investment story now shifts from the sale itself to capital deployment. Investors should watch the transaction’s completion, the use of proceeds, returns on new projects, and the performance of TC Energy’s remaining Mexican network.

For long-term shareholders, those factors may ultimately matter far more than the headline $560-million price tag.

Valuation wise, the dividend stock trades at a 17% discount to the analyst consensus price target. And the energy stock offers a dividend yield of 4.2% at $82.70 per share at writing. That said, should the Bank of Canada raise interest rates in the next meeting on October 28, it could pressure high yield stocks like TC Energy.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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