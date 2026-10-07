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Why I Can’t Stop Thinking About SmartCentres REIT and Its 7.1% Dividend

SmartCentres REIT stands out for its 7.1% yield, and a 25% discount to fair value. Discover why this high-yielding Canadian retail REIT belongs on your radar today.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT's (TSX:SRU.UN) 7.1% monthly payout remains supported by high portfolio occupancy rates, a growing portfolio, and manageable payout rations, despite recent drops in units triggered by rising bond yields.
  • New investors seeking high-yield passive income may grab units at a steep 25% discount to their fair value today.
  • SRU.UN offers defensive protection and a growth pipeline. About 88% of debt is locked in at fixed interest rates, 24 active/planned intensification projects add new sources of cash flow, and the distribution remains highly secure.

Recent pressure from rising bond yields across Canada and the United States has weighed on real estate investment valuations, creating a temporary disconnect between market prices and underlying business fundamentals. The 14.7% pullback in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) units over the past three months presents an enticing investment opportunity for Canadian retail investors hunting for dependable monthly passive income. I can’t stop thinking about the high-yield offering as I evaluate personal portfolio positions for October and for the fourth quarter of 2026.

A sustained downward price movement has pushed the trust’s income distribution yield up to an attractive 7.1%. At this level, the Rule of 72 predicts that automatically reinvesting the top Canadian REIT’s monthly payouts could effectively double an investor’s initial capital in just over a decade, without resorting to a broker’s risky leverage or employing tax-heavy day trading strategies.

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

What makes SmartCentres REIT appealing?

What makes the retail REIT’s high distribution yield appealing is the underlying real estate operations backing its payouts. Led by founder Mitchell Goldhar, SmartCentres REIT holds a massive $12.1 billion portfolio spanning 201 predominantly retail properties expected to generate over $900 million in rental income this year. Portfolio occupancy rose to a robust 98.1% during the first half of the year, anchored by dominant retail giants like Walmart, Loblaw, and Costco, and supported by the successful releasing of vacated Toys “R” Us space.

With an average lease term of 4.2 years, recurring monthly rental cash flows remain highly stable. Organic growth is equally encouraging, as new non-anchor leases executed during the second quarter captured a 12% rent increase. Management has already renewed or re-leased 86% of its 2026 lease maturities while repurposing vacant ex-Toys “R” Us locations with higher-traffic tenants slated to begin paying rent between the fourth quarter and early next year.

While elevated interest rates generally pose debt challenges for real estate owners, SmartCentres maintains strong defensive balance sheet protection. The trust has locked in 88% of its debt at fixed interest rates, protecting operating income and distributable cash flow against rate swings.

A well-covered high-yield dividend

The REIT’s distribution coverage remains well intact. SmartCentres REIT paid out only 85.6% of its operating cash flow during the second quarter and 86.5% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the first half of the year. Even when stripping out variable income from land sales, derivatives, and residential condo completions, the normalized AFFO payout ratio sits at a sustainable 92.7%.

Buy for value, invest for passive income

SmartCentres REIT could be a good value investment for passive income and future capital gains.

The portfolio is growing. Beyond its standard retail footprint, SmartCentres is driving long-term value creation through an aggressive mixed-use intensification strategy. The trust is advancing 24 new developments that incorporate townhomes, self-storage facilities, and rental apartments into existing shopping centers to boost foot traffic permanently. Entering the third quarter, nine projects were actively under construction, including a new self-storage development in Edmonton and a 65-unit rental apartment building in Vaughan’s ArtWalk district.

At recent prices around $26.30 per unit, SmartCentres trades at a steep 25% discount to its most-recent net asset value (NAV) of $35.10 per unit reported on June 30, 2026. With third-quarter operating results set for release after market close on November 4, 2026, long-term-oriented Canadian investors searching for deeply discounted real estate assets and a 7.1% monthly dividend payout may want to take a closer look at this real estate giant this October.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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